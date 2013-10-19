ISTANBUL Oct 19 Two Turkish Airlines
pilots who were kidnapped in August in Lebanon were turned over
to Lebanese security officials on Saturday and were expected to
fly home later, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said.
Pilots Murat Akpinar and Murat Agca were abducted two months
ago by relatives of one of 11 Lebanese hostages taken in May
2012 by opposition fighters in Syria. Two of those hostages were
released previously, and the remaining nine were freed on
Saturday, paving the way for the Turkish pilots' release.
Turkey is seen as wielding considerable influence over
rebels fighting against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.