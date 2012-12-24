MANAMA Dec 24 Kuwait said on Monday it would
host an international humanitarian donor conference for Syria in
late January, amid mounting concern for millions of Syrians
beset by war and winter cold.
Speaking at a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC),
a grouping of six oil-exporting Gulf Arab countries, Kuwaiti
emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al Sabah said Kuwait was acting in
response to an invitation by U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.
"The Syrian wound is still bleeding, and the killing machine
still continues, killing dozens of our brothers in Syria each
day," he told the GCC annual meeting in Bahrain.
"In response to Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, there will be
an international conference for donors for the Syrian people.
Kuwait has agreed to host the conference, which will take place
at the end of January."
Ban said last week he was considering holding an
international donor conference for Syria early in 2013.
Sheikh Sabah said an end to the Syrian crisis looked far
off, and the situation "requires the international community to
take swift and effective measures for humanitarian support".
The United Nations appealed on Dec. 19 for $1.5 billion to
help save the lives of millions of Syrians suffering what it
termed a dramatically deteriorating humanitarian situation.
It is seeking $519.6 million to help 4 million people within
Syria and $1 billion to meet the needs of up to 1 million Syrian
refugees in five other countries until July 2013.
The United Nations said the twin appeals comprised the
"largest short-term humanitarian appeal ever", but still fell
some way short of a comprehensive relief plan.
An anti-government uprising in Syria has grown into civil
war, with death tolls regularly topping 100 people a day as the
army hits back at rebels who have made a string of advances
across the country, including around the capital.