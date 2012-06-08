UPDATE 3-Wiese misses out as South Africa's Steinhoff and Shoprite scrap merger
* Shares in Shoprite, Steinhoff rebound (Adds comment from Christo Wiese)
More and more Syrian civilians are being forced to flee their homes to escape fighting between Syrian government troops and rebels, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Friday.
The humanitarian agency, the only international organisation deploying aid workers in Syria, said that sick or wounded people were finding it difficult to reach medical services or buy food.
"As a global overview, the situation is rather tense in terms of fighting in many, many areas of Syria," ICRC spokesman Hicham Hassan told a news briefing in Geneva.
* Shares in Shoprite, Steinhoff rebound (Adds comment from Christo Wiese)
* Pearson hit by broker target price cut (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* French bond yield gap over Germany hits widest since late 2012