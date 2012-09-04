GENEVA, Sept 4 The head of the International
Committee of the Red Cross met Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
in Damascus on Tuesday, an ICRC spokesman said, during a mission
to push for better access for aid workers.
Red Cross chief Peter Maurer held 45 minutes of talks with
the Syrian leader, spokesman Hicham Hassan said, without giving
details of their discussions.
The ICRC had earlier said Maurer's trip would tackle the
"rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation" in Syria, where
Assad has been trying to crush a 17-month-old uprising against
his rule, and the difficulties facing aid workers in the
country.