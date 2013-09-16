* U.N. report confirms sarin used in Aug. 21 attack
* Allies seek strong U.N. resolution
* Russia says Europeans trying to reinterpret deal
PARIS/UNITED NATIONS, Sept 16 The United States,
Britain and France warned President Bashar al-Assad on Monday
that there would be consequences if he failed to hand over
Syria's chemical weapons, and said a U.N. report on the Aug. 21
sarin gas attack left little doubt that Assad's forces were to
blame.
As expected, a report by U.N. chemical weapons experts did
not say who launched the attack on the rebel-held Damascus
suburb of Ghouta, which prompted the threat of Western military
action. But it did give details of the type of gas and the
munitions used, which some experts said indicated government
forces were responsible.
After a meeting of their foreign ministers in Paris, the
three Western permanent members of the United Nations Security
Council said they would seek a strong U.N. resolution setting
binding deadlines for removing Syria's chemical weapons, French
President Francois Hollande's office said.
This followed a weekend deal negotiated by Russia and the
United States on eliminating the arms.
Russia cautioned against imposing tough penalties on the
Syrian leader, who is Moscow's close ally. Russia and Syria say
that opposition forces carried out the chemical weapons attack.
In Syria, where rebels fear the U.S.-Russia deal gave Assad
license to continue his campaign using conventional weapons,
fighting was reported on several fronts. Turkey said its
warplanes shot down a Syrian helicopter after it violated
Turkish airspace.
The U.S.-Russia deal reached in Geneva put off the immediate
threat of U.S. air strikes to punish Assad for the Aug. 21
attack, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stressed at
the time that it did not include any automatic use of force in
the event of Syria's failure to comply.
U.S. President Barack Obama has said force remains an option
if Assad reneges.
The U.N. report confirmed "unequivocally and objectively"
that chemical weapons were used, according to U.N. Secretary
General Ban Ki-moon.
"THIS IS A WAR CRIME"
"This is a war crime," Ban told the Security Council. "The
international community has a responsibility to hold the
perpetrators accountable and to ensure that chemical weapons
never re-emerge as an instrument of warfare."
Washington says the attack killed more than 1,400 people,
including some 400 children
Washington's ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha
Power, said the U.N. report made clear that only the Syrian
government could have carried it out. British
and French officials echoed her comments.
Russian U.N. envoy Vitaly Churkin said there was no
scientific proof government forces were responsible for the
sarin attack. "We need to not jump to any conclusions," he said.
Syria's U.N. ambassador did not immediately respond to
request for comment.
The report confirmed that sarin gas was used. The
investigators studied five impact sites and were able to
determine the likely trajectory of the projectiles at two sites
- Moadamiyah and Ein Tarma.
Eliot Higgins, who blogs under the name of Brown Moses and
has been tracking videos of weapons used in the Syria conflict,
wrote that he has not seen the opposition using the munitions
identified in the report: a variant of the M14 artillery rocket
and a 330 mm caliber artillery rocket.
Rebels have seized all kinds of weapons from military depots
across the country in the 2 1/2-year civil war.
But Amy Smithson, a chemical weapons expert at the Monterey
Institute in California, said the attack bore "so many hallmarks
of a military trained in chemical warfare doctrine" and not an
untrained force.
"Multiple sites, simultaneously targeted. The early morning
hours of the attack are when winds are at their lowest and
temperatures at their coolest - the very conditions conducive to
having toxic gas stay on the target," she told Reuters.
"The Assad government has been in the business of chemical
weapons since the 1970s. They are trained in military doctrine.
They also have chemical delivery systems that the rebels don't,"
she said.
SYRIA RISKS CONSEQUENCES
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry told a news conference in
Paris that the three powers agreed with Russia that Assad must
suffer consequences if he fails to comply with U.N. demands.
"If Assad fails in time to abide by the terms of this
framework, make no mistake, we are all agreed - and that
includes Russia - that there will be consequences," Kerry said.
The accord offered the Syrian leader "no lifeline" and he
had "lost all legitimacy", Kerry added.
After Hollande met Kerry and British Foreign Secretary
William Hague and their French counterpart Laurent Fabius, an
aide to Hollande said: "The idea is to stick to a firm line".
"They've agreed to seek a strong and robust resolution that
sets precise and binding deadlines with a calendar," said the
official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Russia accused the Europeans of trying to reinterpret the
agreement.
In Moscow, Lavrov said any rush to draw up a resolution
threatening to punish Syria in the event of non-compliance
showed a "lack of understanding" of the deal.
"Our (European) partners want to again unilaterally review
what we've agreed on with the Americans. That's not how you do
business, and I'm sure that despite these statements that are
coming from European capitals, the Americans will, as proper
negotiators, strictly stick to what has been agreed on," he
said.
PEACE TALKS PLAN
Lavrov said it may be time to consider efforts to force the
Syrian opposition to attend an international peace conference
instead of just urging them to do so. The rebels have said they
will not attend talks if the Syrian president is there.
Syria's government at the weekend hailed as a "victory" the
Russian-brokered deal. Rebels who have been fighting Assad's
forces since 2011 say it benefited their enemy in the civil war.
Assad briefly dispersed his forces to protect them from
strikes threatened by the United States in response to the
attack.
Opposition voices say the chemical weapons deal effectively
gives Assad permission to carry on with the conventional war, in
which more than 100,000 people have died, according to U.N.
figures.
Fighting between rebels and government forces ground on from
the outskirts of Damascus in the southwest to the central Hama
province to Deir al-Zor in the east.
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc said Turkish
warplanes shot down a Syrian helicopter after it violated
Turkish airspace.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an anti-Assad
monitoring group based in Britain, said government warplanes
also hit targets in the Sbeneh area south of Damascus and in the
eastern Deir al-Zor province.
CHEMICAL WEAPONS
The Syrian government has told the United Nations it will
adhere to a treaty banning chemical weapons. The U.S.-Russian
framework agreement calls for the United Nations to enforce the
removal of existing stockpiles by the middle of next year.
Assad has less than a week to begin complying with the deal
by handing over a full account of his chemical arsenal. He must
allow U.N.-backed inspectors from the Hague-based Organisation
for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) to complete their
initial on-site checks by November.
Experts say the removal of up to 1,000 tonnes of chemical
agents will be highly problematic in the middle of Syria's civil
war, although they assume that the dozens of chemical weapons
sites remain under government control.
"The OPCW just doesn't have the manpower to man such an
operation like this, so they would bring in other experts,"
former OPCW official Dieter Rothbacher told Reuters. He said
even in normal circumstances it would take 15 to 20 inspectors
several months to make an inventory and verify Syria's
stockpile.
The U.N. Commission of Inquiry on Syria said on Monday it
was investigating 14 alleged attacks with chemical weapons or
chemical agents in Syria over the last two years.
U.N. human rights investigators also said hard-line Syrian
rebels and foreign fighters invoking jihad, or holy war, had
stepped up killings, executions and other abuses in the north
since July.