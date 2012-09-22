* Leadership to be based in Idlib or Aleppo
* Rebel-controlled Syria still under aerial attack
* Colonel says FSA will fight with other rebel groups
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Sept 22 The rebel Free Syrian Army (FSA)
has moved its leadership for the first time from Turkey to parts
of Syria that are now controlled by rebels, the group's
commander-in-chief said on Saturday.
The FSA has been based in Turkey for more than a year as
fighters have struggled to battle forces loyal to President
Bashar al-Assad. Although rebels now control large swathes of
Syria, they face air and artillery attack from Assad's forces.
"The leadership of the FSA has entered the liberated areas
(of Syria) after the success of the plan that the FSA has worked
on with other battalions and units in order to safeguard the
free areas," Colonel Riad al-Asaad said in a video statement.
A rebel source close to Asaad said that the colonel arrived
in Syria two days ago. "The plan is that all the leadership of
the FSA will be based in Syria soon, either in Idlib province or
Aleppo province," the source told Reuters, adding that the move
would be completed within two weeks.
The FSA is the most prominent of several armed groups
fighting to overthrow Assad. In the video, posted on the web,
the rebel colonel said his men would "fight side-by-side" with
all groups and planned to take the capital Damascus soon.
Despite calling for Assad to step down, the West is wary of
arming disparate rebel groups. Western diplomats say they are
looking for signs that the rebels have a clear chain of command
within Syria.
Turkey, which is housing more than 80,000 refugees from
Syria, is facing internal pressure to distance itself from the
conflict, and rebels are not always welcomed by residents.
BURNED BODIES
Rebels shot down a fighter jet as it flew over the northern
Syrian town of Atarib in Idlib province on Saturday, a witness
said.
The witness, an independent journalist who asked to remain
anonymous, said rebel fighters were attacking a military base
near the town when the jet flew over and rebels shot it down
with anti-aircraft guns.
Rebels have previously brought down several government
planes using outdated anti-aircraft machine guns welded to
pickup trucks.
Activists say more than 27,000 people, mostly civilians,
have been killed in the 18-month-old revolt in Syria.
In Damascus, the army has been conducting raids of southern
suburbs over the past few days after driving out most rebel
fighters. Black smoke rose from the suburb of Hajar al-Aswad on
Saturday and residents said their houses had been set ablaze by
security forces.
Outside the Palestine Hospital in Hajar al-Aswad,
unidentified bodies were lain out for people to claim on
Saturday. Twenty eight bodies remained in the afternoon but
hospital workers said they had put out more than 60. One victim
appeared to be about 60 years old, suggesting the dead were not
all rebel fighters.
In another suburb, Jobar, amateur footage showed the bodies
of seven men who activists said were executed by pro-Assad
militia. Four of the bodies appeared to be badly burned.
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists said on
Friday that Syrian security forces had attacked the home of a
cameraman for Shaam News Network, a Syrian citizen news
organisation, killing him and three of his friends in the
central city of Hama on Wednesday.