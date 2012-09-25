* Improvised explosives go off, some casualties reported
* France calls for U.N. protection of rebel-held areas
* Syria major topic at UN General Assembly, solutions
elusive
* President Obama says Iran propping up Syria dictatorship
* Children's rights group airs harrowing accounts of abuse
By Erika Solomon and Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Sept 25 Syrian insurgents detonated
bombs at a building occupied by pro-government militias in
Damascus on Tuesday and France called for U.N. protection of
rebel-held areas to help end Syria's bloodshed and rights
abuses.
Activists say that more than 27,000 people have been killed
in the 18-month-old uprising against President Bashar al-Assad
but jostling for regional advantage by world powers has thwarted
effective U.N. Security Council action to defuse the conflict.
The United States, European allies, Turkey and Gulf Arab
states have sided with the Syrian opposition while Iran, Russia
and China have backed Assad, whose family and minority Alawite
sect have dominated the major Arab state for 42 years.
With no forseeable prospect of foreign intervention and
peace diplomacy stuck, outgunned rebels have relied increasingly
on attacks with home-made bombs, striving to level the playing
field against a state using fighter jets, artillery and tanks.
"At exactly 9:35 a.m., seven improvised devices were set off
in two explosions to target a school used for weekly planning
meetings between shabbiha militia and security officers," said
Abu Moaz, a leader of Ansar al-Islam, one of the rebel groups in
the 18-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad.
Rebels said they hoped their attack would kill top-level
security officials - as they did with a major Damascus bombing
in July - but gave no casualty figure. State media said at least
seven people were wounded, with minor damage to buildings.
At the annual U.N. General Assembly in New York, French
President Francois Hollande sought to shake up international
inertia over Syria's crisis by demanding credible U.N.
protection of areas now in insurgent hands.
"The Syrian regime ... has no future among us," Hollande
said in a speech. "Without any delay, I call upon the United
Nations to provide immediately to the Syrian people all the
support it asks of us and to protect liberated zones."
Protection for "liberated" areas would require no-fly zones
enforced by foreign aircraft, which could stop deadly air raids
by Assad's forces on populated areas. But there is little chance
of securing a Security Council mandate for such action given the
continuing opposition of veto-wielding members Russia and China.
"How long can we accept the paralysis at the U.N.?" Hollande
said from the U.N. podium. France in August started funnelling
aid to rebel-held parts of Syria so that they could administer
themselves and help staunch an outflow of refugees.
But Western powers have shied from supplying military aid to
the rebels to an extent that could turn the tide of the
conflict, in part out of fear of arming Islamist militants who
have joined the anti-Assad revolt.
In another speech to the General Assembly, Qatari Emir
Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani said Arab nations should
intervene in Syria given the Security Council's failure to stop
the civil war.
Qatar, which backs the rebels, earlier called on big powers
to prepare a "Plan B" within weeks and set up a no-fly zone to
provide a safe haven inside Syria in case international mediator
Lakhdar Brahimi fails to make headway.
The Qatari emir said he believed Arab and European countries
would be ready to take part, despite their public wariness of
committing the forces needed for such a mission.
Addressing the General Assembly, U.S. President Barack Obama
accused Iran of helping keep a dictatorship in power in Syria.
"Just as it restricts the rights of its own people, the
Iranian government props up a dictator in Damascus and supports
terrorist groups abroad," Obama said in a reference to Assad.
"We again declare that the regime of Bashar al-Assad must
come to an end so that the suffering of the Syrian people can
stop, and a new dawn can begin."
"BAD AND GETTING WORSE"
Syria's conflict, once a peaceful protest movement, has
evolved into a civil war that the U.N. special envoy to Syria,
Lakhdar Brahimi, said was "extremely bad and getting worse." He
said that the stalemate in the country could soon "find an
opening", without elaborating.
Even the capital Damascus has become a battleground between
Assad's forces and opposition fighters.
Last week, the army bombarded rebel strongholds there to
flush them out of the capital, once seen as Assad's untouchable
seat of power but now a scene of daily fighting.
In Tuesday's Damascus bombing, the state news channel Syria
TV quoted a government official as saying two improvised
explosives planted by "terrorists" blew up near the "Sons of
Martyrs" school.
Residents said smoke was billowing from the area in
southeastern Damascus and ambulances were rushing to the scene.
Some said they believed two people had died in the attack but
could not name the victims.
Damascus residents also reported heavy clashes for two hours
on Baghdad Street in a central district of the capital, just to
the north of the ancient Old City.
ABUSED CHILDREN
The British-based charity Save the Children released a
harrowing report about abuse of Syrian refugee children.
Khalid, 15, said he was hung by his arms from the ceiling of
his own school building and beaten senseless. Wael said he saw a
6-year-old starved and beaten to death, "tortured more than
anyone else in the room."
"He was beaten regularly. I watched him die," Wael was
quoted as saying. "He only survived for three days and then he
simply died."
U.N. investigators say Syrian government forces have
committed human rights violations "on an alarming scale", but
have also listed multiple killings and kidnappings by armed
rebels trying to oust Assad after 12 years in power.
The children that Save the Children spoke to in refugee
camps in neighbouring countries said they had witnessed
massacres and seen family members killed during the conflict.
Humanitarian conditions are worsening as the violence drags
on. The president of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, which has
been the only relief group on the ground the entire 18 months of
conflict, said it was in dire need of supplies.
"We need to concentrate mostly on health and shelter because
there are 1.5 million displaced people," Abdul Rahman Attar told
Reuters during a visit to Oslo. "We need more of everything."
"We need help with shelter, medical equipment in medicine,"
he said. "There's still killing and that's most critical, we
must stop the killings first."