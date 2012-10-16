* Rebels hope unity will increase foreign support, arms
supplies
* Qatar, Turkey main drivers behind insurgent accord
* France says Russia sees Assad staying on in power
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Oct 16 Syria's divided rebels have
agreed to set up a joint leadership to oversee their battle to
overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, two insurgent sources said
on Tuesday as fighting raged in cities across the country.
Rebels hope the decision, taken after increasing pressure
from foreign supporters on them to unite, will help convince
those backers that they are a credible and coordinated fighting
force deserving to be supplied with more powerful weapons.
"The agreement has been reached, they only need to sign it
now," one rebel source said. Foreign supporters "are telling us:
'Sort yourselves out and unite, we need a clear and credible
side to provide it with quality weapons'."
He said Qatar and Turkey were the main drivers behind the
agreement, which might be formally announced this month.
It is the latest attempt to bring together Assad's disparate
armed opponents, most of whom have fought nominally under the
banner of the rebel Free Syrian Army but who in practice have
operated independently, often weakened by deep rivalries.
The new leadership will include FSA leaders Riad al-Asaad
and Mustafa Sheikh - criticised by many rebels because they are
based in Turkey - and recently defected General Mohammad Haj
Ali, as well as heads of rebel provincial military councils
inside Syria like Qassem Saadeddine, based in Homs province.
The Syrian National Council has set Nov. 4 as the date for
an opposition unity conference in Qatar, organisers said.
The 19-month-old revolt against Assad, which started as
peaceful demonstrations, has mushroomed into a civil war with
sectarian dimensions, pitting the mainly Sunni Muslim rebels
against a power structure dominated by the Alawite minority.
Activists say more than 30,000 people have been killed,
hundreds of thousands have fled to neighbouring countries and
more than a million have been displaced inside Syria as entire
city districts have been rendered ghost towns by heavy shelling.
The British Observatory for Human Rights said 80 people had
been killed in Syria by dusk on Tuesday, after 160 died on
Monday. Heavy clashes broke out in the city of Hama, and
fighting continued in Aleppo and the northern province of Idlib.
A Reuters correspondent on Lebanon's northeastern border
with Syria saw a helicopter dropping explosives on the Syrian
side of the frontier. Refugees unloading blankets from a pickup
truck in an olive grove on the Lebanese side stopped to watch
big black plumes of smoke rising into the sky.
Underlining increasing international concern about the
conflict, Pope Benedict will send a group of top cardinals to
visit Syria in coming days to express solidarity with its
battered population, the Vatican news service said.
ENVOY SEEKS CEASEFIRE
U.N.-Arab League mediator Lakhdar Brahimi has called on
Shi'ite Muslim Iran, Assad's closest regional ally, to help
arrange a ceasefire in Syria during the Islamic holiday of Eid
al-Adha later this month.
Diplomatic sources said Brahimi is also trying to persuade
Assad and the rebels to accept a ceasefire and allow U.N.
monitors into the country to oversee it.
Brahimi, who took over after Kofi Annan quit in frustration
in August, has been travelling around the Middle East trying to
nudge regional powers into accepting his plan, which resembles a
ceasefire Annan tried in vain to implement, U.N. diplomats said.
But diplomatic sources familiar with Brahimi's proposals
said that neither Assad's government nor the fractious
opposition had shown interest in halting the conflict.
Major powers at the United Nations remain deadlocked over
what to do to defuse Syria's conflict.
Russia, which has been Assad's primary arms supplier, and
China have vetoed three resolutions favoured by Western powers
condemning Syrian authorities and opening the way to imposing
United Nations sanctions on Damascus.
The French daily Le Figaro said Foreign Minister Laurent
Fabius had described Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's
position as "going backwards."
"Lavrov came to explain to us that Assad will not leave
power," the paper quoted Fabius as saying after a European Union
foreign ministers meeting in Luxembourg.
Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Cui Tiankai said his country
was taking "a position for peace ... What other countries are
doing or have been doing are creating the circumstances for even
more bloodshed," he told reporters in Brussels.
"Some countries are providing weapons, to any side, whether
the government side or the opposition side in Syria. We are not
doing that. We are not giving them weapons."
Outgunned rebels have struggled to turn the tide of conflict
against government forces endowed with tanks, jets and
helicopter gunships. But Western powers have been reluctant to
arm the insurgents because they perceive no coherent leadership
and fear that weapons are ending up in the hands of Islamist
jihadi militants increasingly evident in the conflict.
Mistrust and miscommunication have dominated relations
between rebel brigades and each privately accuse the other of
incompetence. Differences over leadership, tactics and sources
of funding have also widened rifts between largely autonomous
brigades scattered across Syria.
The rebel sources said countries who have supported the
revolt but whose own rivalries have exacerbated rebel divisions
agreed that it was time the rebels fight side by side.
"There will never be unity inside Syria unless the countries
supporting the revolt agree because each group is supported and
backed by (one) country," one source said.
"Now the countries are becoming nervous and the Syrian issue
has become bigger than they expected and almost out of control."
Rebel leaders believe a common fighting front would enable
coordination of multi-faceted operations crucial to success
against a better armed adversary.
"If a brigade wants to hit a (government) checkpoint then an
intelligence unit would check it out and then raise a report up
to the (regional) command. The command will take a decision on
he number of men needed for this operation and the kind of
weapons plus other issues," another rebel source said.