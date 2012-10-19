* Important to decrease violence, Brahimi says
* Heavy street clashes reported in Aleppo
* Turkey, Iran both back ceasefire
By Marwan Makdessi
DAMASCUS, Oct 19 Mediator Lakhdar Brahimi will
meet Syrian officials over the next few days in an effort to
secure a brief ceasefire in the worsening war between President
Bashar al-Assad's government and rebel forces.
Brahimi, who arrived in the capital Damascus on Friday
afternoon, will meet Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem on
Saturday morning, the U.N. spokesman in Damascus, Khaled
al-Masri, said. He did not say whether the envoy would meet
Assad.
"We will talk about the ceasefire and the Syrian issue in
general. It is important to decrease the violence - we will talk
with the government and political parties and civil society
about the Syrian issue," Brahimi told reporters upon arrival.
The violence showed no sign of abating, with opposition
activists reporting heavy street clashes in Aleppo, Syria's
biggest city, and intensified army bombing of towns along the
strategic north-south highway.
In Lebanon, a huge car bomb that exploded in central Beirut
during rush hour on Friday killed a top security official and
seven others, wounded about 80 and heightened fears that Syria's
war is aggravating tensions in its neighbour.
Brahimi, envoy for the United Nations and the Arab League,
has been crisscrossing the region with the aim of convincing
Assad's main backers and his foes to support a truce during the
Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha next week.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and Arab League chief
Nabil Elaraby backed a ceasefire. "The longer the violence
lasts, the more difficult it will be to find a political
solution and rebuild Syria," they said in a joint statement.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu called for all
sides to observe the three- or four-day ceasefire.
"It is important that the Syrian regime, which bombards its
own people with fighter planes and helicopters, halts these
attacks immediately and unconditionally," Davutoglu said in
Ankara.
Iran also backed the ceasefire call but added that the main
problem in Syria was foreign interference - a reference to
support for the rebels by Gulf Arab states, the United Sates and
other Western powers, and Turkey.
"We consider the establishment of an immediate ceasefire an
important step in helping the Syrian people," Iranian Deputy
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian said, as quoted by
Mehr news agency.
"Syria has taken important steps against terrorism and
foreign interference and is pursuing political reforms and the
security of the country."
Despite supportive words from backers of the warring
factions, the task of securing even a temporary ceasefire is
daunting in an intensifying conflict in which more than 30,000
people have been killed over 19 months.
PREVOUS CEASEFIRE COLLAPSED
A previous ceasefire in April collapsed after just a few
days, with each side blaming the other. Mediator Kofi Annan
resigned his post in frustration a few months later. Next week's
truce would be self-imposed, with no international observers.
Lebanese political scientist Hilal Khashan said Turkey and
Iran were probably promoting the ceasefire because "they need to
seem like they are doing something".
"I don't think it will work. Neither side trusts the other,
and the opposition fears the regime will use the ceasefire to
bolster its positions in Aleppo and Idlib," he told Reuters in
Beirut.
A rebel group calling itself the Joint Command for Military
and Revolution Councils in Syria said in a video statement that
it was willing to respect the ceasefire on condition that the
Assad government released detainees, particularly women, and
lifted the siege of the central city of Homs.
It also called for a halt in air strikes and for access to
humanitarian aid - something Assad has denied to several
international organisations. It also said the army must not take
advantage of the truce to fortify its positions.
Other rebel groups say a decision has not yet been taken.
The war pitting Assad's troops against the loosely organised
rebel army trying to end his 12 years in power has intensified
in recent months.
On Thursday, 240 people were killed across the country in
fighting and bombardments, from Damascus to Aleppo, the
country's commercial centre.
Activists said that on Thursday planes had bombed apartment
buildings and a mosque in the town of Maarat al-Numan, in the
northern province of Idlib, which straddles the north-south
highway, connecting the capital to Aleppo.
Video posted on YouTube showed men pulling the body parts of
children from a mass of concrete that they said was a collapsed
building in Maarat al-Numan.
Rebels captured Maarat last week and the government is
trying retake it and restore the link to Aleppo.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based
opposition group that has a network of informants in Syria, said
bombings continued into Friday in the same area.
In Paris, the French Foreign Ministry condemned the bombings
of Maarat al-Numan which it said had killed at least 47 people,
including 23 children.
"These raids against the civilian population show the horror
and cruelty of the regime's implacable crackdown," spokesman
Philippe Lalliot said.
"These crimes show the urgency to put in place a lasting
ceasefire and a political transition that meets the aspirations
of the Syrian people."
Lalliot said Brahimi's efforts to achieve a ceasefire were
commendable but that while both sides had to abide by it, the
attacks on Maarat al-Numan showed the conditions were not in
place.