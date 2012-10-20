* Brahimi seeks Syrian backing for Eid ceasefire
* 220 people killed on Friday, activsts say
* Syria condemns Beirut bombing
By Marwan Makdesi
DAMASCUS, Oct 20 International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi met Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem in
Damascus on Saturday, pressing for a brief ceasefire between
President Bashar al-Assad's forces and rebels seeking his
overthrow.
Brahimi has called for a ceasefire during next week's
Islamic Eid al-Adha to stem the bloodshed in a 19-month-old
conflict which activists say has killed at least 30,000 people
and claimed the lives of 220 more on Friday.
There were no immediate details on the talks but Syria has
so far given a guarded response to Brahimi's proposal,
suggesting it wants guarantees that rebels would reciprocate any
move by Assad's forces.
Brahimi, the joint U.N.-Arab League special envoy for the
Syria crisis, has been criss-crossing the region with the aim of
convincing Assad's main backers and his foes to support the idea
of a truce during the holiday, which starts at dusk on Thursday.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu has called for all
sides to observe the three- or four-day ceasefire. Iran, one of
Assad's major backers, has also supported the call but added
that the main problem in Syria was foreign interference.
The United States, which has been a vocal critic of Assad
but has little apparent influence on the ground, threw its
weight behind the ceasefire call on Friday.
"We urge the Syrian government to stop all military
operations and call on opposition forces to follow suit," State
Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said.
A previous ceasefire in April collapsed after just a few
days, with each side blaming the other. Mediator Kofi Annan
resigned his post in frustration a few months later.
The violence has spread across Syria's frontiers. Assad's
forces exchanged cross-border artillery fire with Turkey several
times this month and on Friday a huge car bomb in Beirut killed
a top intelligence official whose investigations had implicated
Syria in trying to stoke violence on Lebanese soil.
Syria's Information Minister Omran Zoabi condemned the
bombing. "We condemn this terrorist explosion and all these
explosions wherever they happen. Nothing justifies them," he
told reporters on Friday.
Next week's truce would be self-imposed, with no
international observers, and there has been no sign of a
reduction in violence ahead of the Eid.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported heavy
clashes on the main north-south highway connecting Damascus with
Aleppo on Saturday. The highway town of Maarat al-Numan and
villages around it in Idlib were shelled, as a part of a
several-day campaign after rebels took it a week ago.
The United States has repeatedly said it believes Assad must
step down to allow for a political transition in Syria, and
blamed Russia and China for blocking moves at the U.N. Security
Council aimed at increasing pressure on his government.
Russia and China, joined by Iran, say they are opposed to
foreign intervention in Syria and accuse Western powers of
working with Arab allies in the Gulf to support Syria's armed
opposition in a conflict that appears to be heading toward a
sectarian proxy war.