* Rebel commanders say Eid truce won't hold
* Jordanian soldier killed on border
* 200 Syrians killed on Sunday, activist group says
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Oct 22 Syrian rebels cast doubt on
Monday on prospects for a temporary truce aimed at stemming
bloodshed in the 19-month-old conflict, saying it was not clear
how an informal ceasefire this week could be implemented.
International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi, who held talks in
Damascus on Sunday with President Bashar al-Assad, has proposed
Assad's forces and the rebels hold fire during the three-day
Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha which starts on Friday.
His call has won the backing of international powers on both
sides of the crisis including Iran and Russia, which have
provided support to Assad, and Turkey, which backs the rebels in
a conflict that has killed 30,000 people.
But neither Syria's army nor the rebels have shown signs of
easing off as Eid nears. More than 200 people were killed on
Sunday in fighting and bombardments including 60 soldiers, the
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
On Monday the British-based group reported army shelling in
Deir al-Zor in the east and Deraa in the south, as well as heavy
clashes in towns and suburbs around the capital Damascus.
"This truce is just a media bubble. Who is going to
implement it and who is going to supervise it?" said Colonel
Qassem Saadeddine, a former army officer who defected and is now
head of a rebel military council in Homs province.
"We are still committed to any UN decision. But on this
truce...what is the mechanism to implement it?" Saadeddine, who
is also spokesman of the joint command of the Free Syrian Army
inside Syria, told Reuters.
He said rebels had implemented the last ceasefire in Syria -
an April 12 deal brokered by former mediator Kofi Annan - but
that Assad's forces had not honoured it. Syrian authorities say
it was they who implemented and rebels who broke the ceasefire.
Another rebel commander in Damascus, who declined to be
named, was more blunt: "The truce will not happen. We will not
accept it. It's not in our interest," he said, adding that a
three-day truce would achieve little anyway.
JORDANIAN SOLDIER KILLED
Syria's conflict has spilled over into its neighbours in
recent weeks. The army has exchanged cross-border fire with
Turkey, a Lebanese intelligence chief whose investigations
implicated Syrian officials was assassinated on Friday and a
Jordanian soldier was killed near the border overnight.
Information Minister Samih Maaytah said the soldier, who
died in clashes with Islamist fighters trying to cross into
Syria, was the first to die on the Syrian border since the
uprising erupted against Assad last year.
Brahimi declined to say how Assad had responded to his
ceasefire appeal. After his talks with the president he said the
idea had won wide support among rebels and the political
opposition, but suggested it was up to individual groups to
decide how to implement it.
"Everyone can start this when they want, today or tomorrow
for example, for the period of the Eid and beyond," he told
reporters.
Syria has not publicly embraced Brahimi's proposal and state
media quoted Assad as telling him that any initiative must be
centred around "halting terrorism and ... commitment by the
countries involved in supporting, arming and harbouring the
terrorists in Syria to stop these actions".
Syrian authorities blame neighbouring Turkey in particular
for the bloodshed because it has sheltered mainly Sunni Muslim
rebels fighting to overthrow Assad, from Syria's Alawite
minority which is an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam. Gulf Sunni
powers Saudi Arabia and Qatar also support arming the rebels.
"The indications that are now apparent and the government's
reaction...do not show any signs of a real desire to implement
this ceasefire," said Ahmed Ben Hilli, deputy secretary-general
of the Arab League.
"We are days away from Eid. We hope the situation changes
and the government and opposition respond even a little bit to
this door for negotiations," he said on the sidelines of a
conference in Dubai.
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Ami-Abdollahian
called for both sides to establish a lasting ceasefire, and said
the two sides in the conflict were beginning to converge.
"The views of different sides are getting closer to each
other and they have reached the conclusion that they should
consider a political solution in Syria," Abdollahian said after
talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Bogdanov.
His comments might reflect the growing concerns of outside
powers at the relentless bloodshed but on the ground both
parties to the armed conflict appear committed to a military
solution.
The Syrian Observatory said there were heavy clashes in
towns around Damascus such as Harasta, Douma and Artouz, and
said helicopter gunships fired rockets on a village in the
northern province of Idlib.
Rebel fighters also attacked a military base at Wadi
al-Deif, close to the town of Maarat al-Numan which they seized
earlier this month, cutting the country's main north-south
highway linking Damascus and Aleppo.