* Truce due to begin on Friday, army says will respond to
attacks
* FSA rebels say committed to truce
* Del Ponte vows to bring senior officials to justice
By Mariam Karouny and Stephanie Nebehay
BEIRUT/GENEVA, Oct 26 Damascus residents
reported artillery barrages by Syrian troops hours before
Friday's scheduled start of a ceasefire to mark the Muslim
holiday of Eid al-Adha.
They said that on Thursday night troops stationed on a
mountain overlooking the Syrian capital targeted Hajar al-Aswad,
a poor neighbourhood inhabited by refugees from the
Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. There were no immediate reports
of casualties.
"Consecutive artillery volleys from Qasioun shook my home,"
said Omar, an engineer who lives in al-Muhajereen district on a
foothill of the mountain.
On Thursday a Free Syrian Army commander gave qualified
backing to the truce, proposed by U.N.-Arab League envoy Lakhdar
Brahimi, but he demanded that President Bashar al-Assad free
detainees. An Islamist group said it was not committed to the
truce, but may halt operations if the army did.
Brahimi proposed the temporary truce to stem, however
briefly, the bloodshed in a conflict which erupted as popular
protests in March last year and has escalated into a civil war
which activists say has killed more than 32,000 people.
The fighting pits mainly Sunni Muslim rebels against Assad,
from the Alawite faith which is linked to Shi'ite Islam, and
threatens to draw in regional Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers
and engulf the whole Middle East, Brahimi has warned.
"On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, the general
command of the army and armed forces announces a halt to
military operations on the territory of the Syrian Arab
Republic, from Friday morning ... until Monday," an army
statement read on state television said.
It reserved the right to respond if "the armed terrorist
groups open fire on civilians and government forces, attack
public and private properties, or use car bombs and explosives".
It would also respond to any reinforcement or re-supplying
of rebel units, or smuggling of fighters from neighbouring
countries "in violation of their international commitments to
combat terrorism".
Qassem Saadeddine, head of the military council in Homs
province and spokesman for the FSA joint command, said his
fighters were committed to the truce.
"But we not allow the regime to reinforce its posts. We
demand the release of the detainees, the regime should release
them by tomorrow morning," he said.
Abu Moaz, spokesman for Ansar al-Islam, said the Islamist
group doubted Assad's forces would observe the truce, though it
might suspend operations if they did.
"We do not care about this truce. We are cautious. If the
tanks are still there and the checkpoints are still there then
what is the truce?" he said of the organisation, which includes
several brigades fighting in the capital and Damascus province.
Brahimi's predecessor, former U.N. chief Kofi Annan,
declared a ceasefire in Syria on April 12, but it soon became a
dead letter, along with the rest of his six-point peace plan.
Violence has intensified since then, with daily death tolls
compiled by opposition monitoring groups often exceeding 200.
UN SEES AID WINDOW
U.N. aid agencies have geared up to take advantage of any
window of opportunity provided by a ceasefire to go to areas
that have been difficult to reach due to fighting, a U.N.
official in Geneva said.
"UN agencies have been preparing rapidly to scale up
especially in areas that have been difficult to reach due to
active conflict and which may become accessible as a result of
these developments," he told Reuters.
The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said that it had prepared
emergency kits for distribution for up to 13,000 families - an
estimated 65,000 people - in previously inaccessible areas
including Homs and the northeastern city of Hassaka.
"We and our partners want to be in a position to move
quickly if security allows over the next few days," UNHCR Syria
Representative Tarik Kurdi in Damascus said in a statement.
The U.N. World Food Programme has identified 90,000 people
in 21 hotspots from Aleppo to Homs and Latakia in need food
parcels and will try to reach them through local agencies, the
U.N. official said.
ALEPPO FIGHTING
On Thursday rebels seized two northern districts in Syria's
largest city, Aleppo, activists said.
"We have just liberated Ashrafiyeh and the Syriac quarter,"
a rebel fighter said, referring to areas which had been held by
Kurdish militias and troops loyal to Assad.
Rebels were still fighting around the Rahman Mosque district
and trying to besiege a security building, he added.
Activists said at least 14 people were killed. It was not
clear if the dead were fighters or civilians.
Later on Thursday activists reported that the Aleppo
districts of al-Shaar, Bani Zeid and Saladin had come under army
bombardment.
They also said there had been heavy fighting in the last
few hours near Tel Kalakh, situated near the Lebanese border
west of Homs where the army had used heavy artillery to hit the
Sunni rebel stronghold.
In Geneva, Carla del Ponte, a former United Nations war
crimes prosecutor, vowed on Thursday to bring to justice
high-level Syrian political or military figures who may have
ordered or committed war crimes.
Del Ponte, who has joined a team of U.N. human rights
investigators on Syria, said she would help compile evidence
which could be used in an international tribunal or Syrian
national court.