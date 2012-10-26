* Calm across Syria in early hours of ceasefire
* Shooting in Deraa to break up protest at mosque
* Army says will respond to any rebel attack
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Oct 26 Syria's warring parties held
their fire on Friday morning at the start of a four-day truce
marking the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, a short pause in
hostilities which have killed 32,000 people and threaten to draw
regional powers into a wider conflict.
President Bashar al-Assad's armed forces announced a
conditional ceasefire on Thursday evening, responding to an
appeal by international mediator Lakhdar Brahimi.
But they warned they would respond to any rebel attacks, or
moves to exploit the truce to reinforce or resupply insurgents
who are battling Assad's forces, including in Syria's biggest
city Aleppo, and have seized swathes of territory from his grip.
A commander from the rebel Free Syrian Army said his
fighters would also honour the ceasefire but demanded Assad meet
rebel demands for the release of thousands of detainees.
Some Islamist fighters, including the Nusra Front, dismissed
the truce before it even came into effect, but after a night of
clashes in Aleppo, Damascus and the west of the country,
activists said the country was largely calm on Friday.
"So far, since the ceasefire came into effect this morning,
no shots have been fired except in the southern town of Inkhil,"
said Rami Abdulrahman, the head of the Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights which monitors violence across the country.
Three people were wounded in Inkhil as they tried to protest
after leaving a mosque where they had marked the start of Eid
with special prayers. Several other protests in the southern
Deraa province, cradle of the protests which erupted against
Assad in March last year, were also broken up, Abdulrahman said.
Assad himself, who has vowed to defeat rebels he says are
Islamist fighters backed by Syria's enemies abroad, was shown on
state television attending Eid prayers at a Damascus mosque with
senior officials.
DAMASCUS FIGHTING
Damascus residents said on Thursday night troops stationed
on a mountain overlooking Damascus targeted Hajar al-Aswad, a
poor district inhabited by refugees from the Israeli-occupied
Golan Heights. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
"Consecutive artillery volleys from Qasioun shook my home,"
said Omar, an engineer who lives in al-Muhajereen district on a
foothill of the mountain.
The fighting pits mainly Sunni Muslim rebels against Assad,
from the Alawite faith which is linked to Shi'ite Islam, and
threatens to draw in regional Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers
and engulf the whole Middle East, Brahimi has warned.
"On the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Adha, the general
command of the army and armed forces announces a halt to
military operations on the territory of the Syrian Arab
Republic, from Friday morning ... until Monday," an army
statement read on state television said.
It reserved the right to respond if "the armed terrorist
groups open fire on civilians and government forces, attack
public and private properties, or use car bombs and explosives".
It would also respond to any reinforcement or re-supplying
of rebel units, or smuggling of fighters from neighbouring
countries "in violation of their international commitments to
combat terrorism".
Qassem Saadeddine, head of the military council in Homs
province and spokesman for the FSA joint command, said his
fighters were committed to the truce.
"But we not allow the regime to reinforce its posts. We
demand the release of the detainees, the regime should release
them by tomorrow morning," he said.
Abu Moaz, spokesman for Ansar al-Islam, said the Islamist
group doubted Assad's forces would observe the truce, though it
might suspend operations if they did.
"We do not care about this truce. We are cautious. If the
tanks are still there and the checkpoints are still there then
what is the truce?" he said of the organisation, which includes
several brigades fighting in the capital and Damascus province.
Brahimi's predecessor, former U.N. chief Kofi Annan,
declared a ceasefire in Syria on April 12, but it soon became a
dead letter, along with the rest of his six-point peace plan.
Violence has intensified since then, with daily death tolls
compiled by opposition monitoring groups often exceeding 200.
UN SEES AID WINDOW
U.N. aid agencies have geared up to take advantage of any
window of opportunity provided by a ceasefire to go to areas
that have been difficult to reach due to fighting, a U.N.
official in Geneva said.
"UN agencies have been preparing rapidly to scale up
especially in areas that have been difficult to reach due to
active conflict and which may become accessible as a result of
these developments," he told Reuters.
The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said that it had prepared
emergency kits for distribution for up to 13,000 families - an
estimated 65,000 people - in previously inaccessible areas
including Homs and the northeastern city of Hassaka.
"We and our partners want to be in a position to move
quickly if security allows over the next few days," UNHCR Syria
Representative Tarik Kurdi in Damascus said in a statement.
The U.N. World Food Programme has identified 90,000 people
in 21 hotspots from Aleppo to Homs and Latakia in need food
parcels and will try to reach them through local agencies, the
U.N. official said.