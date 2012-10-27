BEIRUT Oct 27 Syrian opposition activists
reported a return to heavy government bombardment in major
cities on Saturday, further undermining a truce intended to mark
the Muslim Eid al-Adha religious holiday.
Activists in the eastern city of Deir al-Zor, the suburbs of
Damascus and in Aleppo, where rebels hold roughly half of
Syria's most populous city, said that mortar bombs were being
fired into residential areas on Saturday morning.
The bombardment came on the second day of a truce called by
international peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, who had hoped to use
it to build broader moves towards ending the 19-month-old
conflict which has killed an estimated 32,000 people.
"The army began firing mortars at 7 a.m. I have counted 15
explosions in one hour and we already have two civilians
killed," said Mohammed Doumany, an activist from the Damascus
suburb of Douma, where pockets of rebels are based. "I can't see
any difference from before the truce and now," he added.
The Syrian military has said it responded to attacks by
insurgents on army positions on Friday, in line with its
announcement on Thursday that it would cease military activity
during the holiday but reserved the right to react to rebel
actions.
A statement from the General Command of the Armed Forces
detailed several ceasefire violations in which it said
"terrorists" had fired on checkpoints and bombed a military
police patrol in Aleppo.
More than 150 people were killed on Friday, said the Syrian
Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based opposition
organisation with a network of sources within Syria.
Most were shot by sniper fire or in clashes, the Observatory
said, highlighting a temporary drop in intensity of the civil
war in which Assad's forces have been conducting daily
airstrikes and heavy artillery raids in most cities.
Forty-three soldiers were killed in ambushes and during
clashes, it added, and state TV reported a powerful car bomb
which killed five people in Damascus.
Violence had initially appeared to wane in some areas on
Friday but truce breaches by both sides swiftly marred Syrians'
hopes of celebrating Eid al-Adha, the climax of the Haj
pilgrimage to Mecca, in peace.
Brahimi's ceasefire appeal had won widespread international
support, including from Russia, China and Iran, President
Assad's main foreign allies.
The war in Syria pits mainly Sunni Muslim rebels against
Assad, from the minority Alawite sect which is distantly related
to Shi'ite Islam. Brahimi has warned that the conflict could
suck in Sunni and Shi'ite powers across the Middle East.
Brahimi's predecessor, former U.N. chief Kofi Annan, declared
a ceasefire in Syria on April 12, but it soon became a dead
letter, along with the rest of his six-point peace plan.