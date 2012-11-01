* Video shows rebels rounding up men, shooting them
* China proposes new initiative after failed truce
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Nov 1 Anti-government rebels killed 28
soldiers on Thursday in attacks on three army checkpoints around
Saraqeb, a town on Syria's main north-south highway, a
monitoring group said.
Some of the dead were shot after they had surrendered,
according to video footage. Rebels berated them, calling them
"Assad's Dogs", before firing round after round into their
bodies as they lay on the ground.
The highway linking the capital Damascus to the contested
city of Aleppo, Syria's commercial centre, has been the scene of
heavy fighting since rebels cut the road last month. Saraqeb
lies about 40 km (25 miles) south of Aleppo
In other developments, China put forward a new initiative to
resolve the 19-month-old conflict, including a phased,
region-by-region ceasefire and the setting up of a transitional
governing body.
A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said Beijing had made
the proposal to international peace envoy Lakhdar Brahimi -
whose own call for a truce over the Muslim holiday of Eid was
largely ignored by both sides.
The United States meanwhile has called for an overhaul of
Syria's opposition leadership, signalling a break with the
largely foreign-based Syrian National Council to bring in more
credible figures.
A meeting in Qatar next week of foreign powers backing the
rebels will be an opportunity to broaden the coalition against
President Bashar al-Assad, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said in Zagreb on Wednesday.
The United States and its allies have struggled for months
to craft a credible opposition coalition, while Assad has
counted on the support of Russia, Iran and, to a lesser extent,
China. International efforts to end the violence have all
foundered.
More than 32,000 people have been killed since protests
against Assad, an Alawite who succeeded his late father Hafez in
ruling the mostly Sunni Muslim country, first broke out on city
streets. The revolt has since degenerated into full-scale civil
war, with the goverment forces relying heavily on artillery and
air strikes to thwart the rebels.
CHECKPOINT ATTACKS
The army has lost swathes of land in Idlib and Aleppo
provinces but is fighting to control towns along supply routes
to Aleppo city, where its forces are fighting in many districts.
The head of the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights, Rami Abdelrahman, said two of the attacked checkpoints
at Saraqeb were on the Damascus-Aleppo highway. The third was
near a road linking Aleppo with Latakia, a port city still
mostly controlled Assad's forces.
"The rebels will not stay at the checkpoints for long as
Syrian warplanes normally bomb positions after rebels move in,"
Abdelrahman said.
Five rebels died in the fighting and at least 20 soldiers
were killed at the third site, including those shot after
surrendering, he said.
The video footage showed a group of petrified men, some
bleeding, lying on the ground as rebels walked around, kicking
and stamping on their captives.
One of the captured men says: "I swear I didn't shoot
anyone" to which a rebel responds: "Shut up you animal ...
Gather them for me." Then the men are shot dead.
Reuters could not independently verify the footage.
The Observatory said the al Qaeda-inspired Jabhat al-Nusra
rebel group was responsible for the executions.
Islamist rebel units are growing in prominence in the war -
a cause for concern for international powers as they weigh up
what kind of support to give the opposition.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration has said it is
not providing arms to internal opponents of Assad and is
limiting its aid to non-lethal humanitarian assistance.It
concedes, however, that some of its allies are providing lethal
assistance.
Russia and China have blocked three U.N. Security Council
resolutions aimed at increasing pressure on the Assad
government, leading the United States and its allies to say
they could move beyond U.N. structures for their next steps.
China has been strongly criticised by some Arab countries
for failing to take a stronger stance on the conflict. Beijing
has urged the Assad government to talk to the opposition and
take steps to meet demands for political change.
"More and more countries have come to realise that a
military option offers no way out, and a political settlement
has become an increasingly shared aspiration," Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in Beijing.
He said China's new proposal was aimed at building
international consensus and supporting peace envoy Brahimi's
mediation efforts.