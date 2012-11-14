* U.S. praises coalition, but holds off on full recognition
* France leads the diplomatic charge on Syria, as in Libya
* Syria denounces new coalition as bent on war
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Nov 14 The United States declined to
follow France in fully recognising a fledgling Syrian opposition
coalition on Wednesday, saying the body must prove its worth,
after its predecessor was dogged by feuding and accusations of
Islamist domination.
Syria decried the new grouping, which it said had closed the
door to a negotiated solution with President Bashar al-Assad.
"The whole world, and Syria too, says the problem in Syria
should be solved in a peaceful framework and through a national
dialogue, (but) the first decision taken after forming the
coalition in Doha was to reject dialogue and to continue the
war," Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said.
"They want to destroy Syria," he told Russia Today in an
interview that was also carried on Syria's state news agency.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said the formation
of the coalition, which supersedes the widely discredited Syrian
National Council as the face of the Syrian opposition, was an
important step, but did not offer it full recognition or arms.
"We have long called for this kind of organisation. We want
to see that momentum maintained," Clinton told reporters in the
Australian city of Perth. "As the Syrian opposition takes these
steps and demonstrates its effectiveness in advancing the cause
of a unified, democratic, pluralistic Syria, we will be prepared
to work with them to deliver assistance to the Syrian people."
The new body brings the Syrian National Council, the hapless
former main opposition group seen as under the sway of Islamists
and out of touch with rebels on the ground, into a broader bloc
with factions inside and outside Syria including rebel fighters,
veteran dissidents and ethnic and religious minorities.
On Tuesday France hailed the Syrian National Coalition for
Opposition and Revolutionary Forces "as the sole legitimate
representative of the Syrian people and as future government of
a democratic Syria" - the first Western power to go that far.
Six Gulf Arab states had taken that step the day before, but
the Arab League and most European countries hung back.
President Francois Hollande's decisive posture on Syria
recalled that of his predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy on Libya last
year, when France led calls for NATO action to protect civilians
that effectively helped Libyan rebels topple Muammar Gaddafi.
The European Union bans weapons sales to Syria, but Hollande
said the question of arming rebels would be examined once the
coalition formed a transitional government. Paris had previously
ruled this out, fearing arms could reach Islamist militants.
"NO EXCUSE"
Suhair al-Atassi, a vice president of the new coalition,
said that once it had proved it represents "revolutionary
forces" on the ground, there would be no pretext for Western
powers not to provide some form of military backing.
"The ball now is in the international community's court,"
she told Reuters in an interview in Doha, blaming Western
reticence to arm the rebels for the rise of extremism in Syria.
"There is no more excuse to say we are waiting to see how
efficient this new body is. They used to put the opposition to
the test. Now we put them to the test," she declared.
Syrian insurgents have few weapons against Assad's air force
and artillery, which can pound rebel-held territory at will.
A Syrian warplane bombed the town of Ras al-Ain near the
Turkish border again on Wednesday, rocking buildings on the
frontier and sending up huge plumes of smoke, in the latest of
several air strikes since rebels captured the town last week.
Air force jets also attacked rebel enclaves in Damascus, an
opposition activist in the Syrian capital said.
"The planes are firing rockets at the neighbourhoods of
Qaboun and Jobar. They are flying high and you can hear the
impact of the rockets," Yasmine al-Shami said by phone.
Israel, which twice shot back this week after stray Syrian
fire hit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, said rebels held
most of the villages on the ridge's eastern slopes.
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak said on a trip to the
Golan that Assad's grip was undergoing "painful disintegration"
and his military was becoming less efficient.
"Almost all of the villages at the foot of this ridge, and
on upward, are already in rebel hands," Barak said on the Golan,
captured from Syria during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.
The conflict in Syria has already cost more than 38,000
lives in the past 20 months. The Syrian Observatory for Human
Rights, which monitors the conflict via a network of contacts,
reported 210 deaths on Tuesday alone.
Assad's foes have been divided throughout the struggle, but
a more inclusive opposition coalition, led by Damascus preacher
Mouaz Alkhatib, emerged on Sunday after days of talks in Qatar.
Alkhatib will fly to London on Thursday and meet Britain's
foreign minister and senior French and Qatari officials the next
day, according to Syrian coalition officials.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said the Syrian
leader had also been invited to Paris.
Clinton announced an extra $30 million in aid to those
affected by the war in Syria, to be delivered via the United
Nations' World Food Programme, which is supplying food to more
than a million people in Syria and to 408,000 Syrian refugees.
The United States says it is sending only humanitarian aid
and non-lethal assistance to Assad's opponents, but acknowledges
that some of its allies are arming the rebels - something which
Russia says shows Western powers want to decide Syria's future.
Russia and China have blocked any U.N. Security Council
action on Syria, prompting Washington and its allies to say they
could move beyond U.N. structures for their next steps.
So far, concerted action on Syria has been thwarted by
divisions within the opposition, as well as by big power
rivalries and a regional divide between Sunni Muslim foes of
Assad and his Shi'ite Muslim allies in Iran and Lebanon.
An Iranian Revolutionary Guards general blamed Western,
Turkish and Arab meddling for the bloodshed in Syria.
"They must leave the government and people of Syria alone so
they can take the necessary decision about the kind of
government in Syria," Brigadier-General Massoud Jazayeri was
quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.