* Syrian war planes pound rebels in Damascus
* Troops try to "cleanse" rebels from stronghold
* Military edge seen tipping towards rebels
By Khaled Yacoub Oweis and Oliver Holmes
AMMAN/BEIRUT, Nov 21 Syrian warplanes bombed a
Damascus suburb on Wednesday in a push to dislodge rebels from a
stronghold that threatens President Bashar al-Assad's hold on
the capital, opposition activists said.
Heavy fighting also raged in other outskirts of the city in
the most serious challenge to Assad's seat of power in months.
In Brussels, NATO envoys were considering a request by
Turkey to deploy Patriot missiles its territory to defend itself
against any Syrian attacks.
Even though the measure is aimed at preventing a spill-over
of the 20-month-old conflict into Syria's neighbours, it
signalled a creeping internationalisation of the conflict.
After months of slow progress, the rebels have in the last
few weeks captured several army positions on the outskirts of
Damascus and outlying regions, including a special forces base
near Aleppo, Syria's commercial hub, and an air defence position
near Damascus's southern gate.
Assad's opponents are also gaining support internationally
with a new coalition of opposition and rebel groups seeking
recognition as the legitimate voice of the Syrian people.
Shashank Joshi of the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI)
in London said the developments of the last few weeks were
shifting the balance in favour of the rebels.
"The use of the world 'stalemate' to describe the conflict
may no longer be appropriate," he told Reuters by phone. "The
rebels have moved up the ladder of warfare."
On Wednesday, MiG fighter jets launched a second day of
raids on the opposition-held suburb of Daraya, set in farmland
near the main southern highway, where rebels have been battling
elite Republican Guard units.
Live footage broadcast by the opposition on the Internet
showed heavy smoke rising from a built-up area in Daraya and
carried the sound of automatic gun fire.
The pro-government al-Ekhbariya television said the army had
begun a campaign to "cleanse" Daraya of what it described as
terrorists, and showed troops on the edge of the town. Activists
reported 23 people killed in two days.
But rebels and activists suggested Assad's forces were
finding it harder to dislodge the rebels than when they last
entered the suburb in August.
A government offensive to oust Free Syrian Army fighters
from Daraya then killed 1,000 people after rebels took over the
town, established a local administration and began attacking
loyalist targets in Damascus, according to opposition sources.
"The military picture seems to have changed since August.
The regime is sending troops under tank and air cover but they
have not really advanced into Daraya," activist Abu Kinan said
by phone from the town.
"Last time the rebels made a decision to withdraw after the
army's bombing killed a large number of civilians. There are
civilians left in Daraya but the bulk had fled and the fighters
are holding their ground," he said.
The official SANA news agency said that "terrorists" - a
term it uses for rebels - had attacked shops and homes in
Daraya, as well as a mosque.
REBELS GAIN EDGE
Fawaz Tello, a veteran opposition campaigner, said the fact
that the rebels have recaptured Daraya and are fending off
Assad's best forces indicates a change on the ground.
"The rebels' military position is still difficult, but it is
improving."
Fighting was also reported in Damascus's eastern suburb of
Irbin, where rebels said they had destroyed one tank and killed
two Republican Guards. Irbin is one of many Sunni Muslim suburbs
in the farmland around Damascus known as al-Ghouta.
"The whole eastern Ghouta is basically a liberated area.
Assad's army still has superior firepower, but is being eroded.
It can no longer push forward with a lot of troops," said Abu
Ghazi, an activist-turned-fighter in Irbin.
Severe restrictions on non-state media make it impossible to
verify such reports independently.
So far Assad's core military units, composed mainly of
members of his Alawite minority sect, an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam, have prevented a rebel push into the capital itself.
But Tello said the rebels were gaining strength in Damascus,
partly because they were being joined by fighters from outlying
regions. He pointed to guerrilla attacks in the last few days
near Damascus Airport and expanding rebel control of the mixed
urban and farmland regions around Damascus, although Assad's
forces controlled the main road junctions.
RUSI's Joshi said anti-aircraft weapons looted from military
bases would blunt what is the government's most important weapon
- air power.
These advances, he said, "are all a symptom of tactical
improvements. The more they fight, the better they get".
NATO ambassadors meanwhile were considering a Turkish
request to deploy Patriot missiles on its territory.
The move followed talks between Ankara and NATO allies about
how to shore up security on the 900-km (560-mile) border with
Syria after mortar rounds landed on Turkish territory.
German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle, whose country is
one of three to have the system, said he approved Turkey's
request. The Dutch government said it was considering it.
In Dubai, members of the new opposition coalition appealed
to foreign governments and private investors to raise the $60
billion that they said would be needed to rebuild Syria from the
ruins of the war.
The funds will mainly be used to support the Syrian currency,
rebuild destroyed housing projects and pay public sector wages,
Osama al-Qadi, a member of the Syrian Economic Task Force, told
Reuters at an investment conference in Dubai.
An estimated 38,000 people have been killed in Syria since
an Arab Spring-inspired uprising against Assad began in March
last year.
Turkey, Gulf Arab states and Western powers have all called
for Assad - whose family has ruled Sunni Muslim-majority Syria
for four decades - to relinquish power. Assad counts on the
support of long-time ally Russia and Shi'ite Iran.