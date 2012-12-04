* NATO says use of chemical weapons will draw response
* Assad forces seek to stem rebel gains around capital
* Rebel mortar bomb kills 8 students and teacher - state TV
* EU, UN missions reducing staff in Damascus
* Foreign ministry spokesman said to have left for London
By Dominic Evans and Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS/BEIRUT, Dec 4 NATO told Syrian
President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday that any use of chemical
weapons in his fight against encroaching rebel forces would be
met by an immediate international response.
The warning from NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh
Rasmussen came as U.S. government sources said Washington had
information that Syria was making what could be seen as
preparations to use its chemical arsenal.
Syrian forces meanwhile bombarded rebel districts near
Damascus in a sustained counter-attack to stem rebel gains
around Assad's power base as the insurgency may be entering a
decisive phase.
International concern over Syria's intentions has been
heightened by reports that its chemical weapons have been moved
and could be prepared for use.
"The possible use of chemical weapons would be completely
unacceptable for the whole international community and if
anybody resorts to these terrible weapons I would expect an
immediate reaction from the international community," Rasmussen
told reporters at the start of a meeting of alliance foreign
ministers in Brussels.
The chemical threat made it urgent for the alliance to send
Patriot anti-missile missiles to Turkey, Rasmussen said.
The French Foreign Ministry referred to "possible movements
on military bases storing chemical weapons in Syria" and said
the international community would react if they were used.
Britain has told the Syrian government that any use of
chemical weapons would have "serious consequences", Foreign
Secretary William Hague said.
U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday told Assad not to use
chemical weapons, without saying how the United States might
respond. The Foreign Ministry in Damascus said it would never
use such weapons against Syrians.
CLASSIFIED INTELLIGENCE
The U.S. has collected what has been described as highly
classified intelligence information demonstrating that Syria is
making what could be construed as preparations to use elements
of its extensive chemical weapons arsenal, two U.S. government
sources briefed on the issue said.
One of the sources said that there was no question that the
US "Intelligence community" had received information pointing to
"preparations" under way in Syria related to chemical weapons.
The source declined to specify what kind of preparations had
been reported, or how close the intelligence indicated the
Syrians were to deploying or even using the weapons.
Western military experts say Syria has four suspected
chemical weapons sites, and it can produce chemical weapons
agents including mustard gas and sarin, and possibly also VX
nerve agent. The CIA has estimated that Syria possesses several
hundred litres of chemical weapons and produces hundreds of
tonnes of agents annually.
The fighting around Damascus has led foreign airlines to
suspend flights and prompted the United Nations and European
Union to reduce their presence in the capital, adding to a sense
that the fight is closing in.
The army fightback came a day after the Syrian foreign
ministry spokesman was reported to have defected in a
potentially embarrassing blow to the government.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 200 people were
killed across Syria on Monday, more than 60 of them around
Damascus. Assad's forces bombarded districts to the south-east
of the capital on Tuesday, near to the international airport,
and in the rebel bastion of Daraya to the south-west.
Opposition footage posted on the Internet showed a multiple
rocket launcher fire 20 rockets, which activists said was filmed
at the Mezze military airport in Damascus.
Reuters could not independently verify the footage due to
the government's severe reporting restrictions.
In central Damascus, shielded for many months from the full
force of a civil war in which 40,000 people have been killed,
one resident reported hearing several loud explosions.
"I have heard four or five thunderous blows. It could be
barrel bombs," she said, referring to makeshift bombs which
activists say Assad's forces have dropped from helicopters on
rebel-dominated areas.
MORTAR ATTACK
The state news agency said that 28 students and a teacher
were killed near the capital when rebels fired a mortar bomb on
a school. Rebels have targeted government-held residential
districts of the capital.
The mainly Sunni Muslim rebel forces have made advances in
recent weeks, seizing military bases, including some close to
Damascus, from forces loyal to Assad, who is from Syria's
Alawite minority linked to Shi'ite Islam.
Faced with creeping rebel gains across the north and east of
the country, and the growing challenge around the capital, Assad
has increasingly resorted to air strikes against the insurgents.
A diplomat in the Middle East said Syrian Foreign Ministry
spokesman Jihad Makdissi had left the country and defected,
while the British-based Observatory said it had information that
he flew from Beirut on Monday afternoon heading for London.
In Beirut, a diplomat said Lebanese officials had confirmed
that Makdissi spent several days in Beirut before leaving on
Monday, but could not confirm his destination.
"We're aware of reports that he has defected and may be
coming to the UK. We're seeking clarification," a Foreign Office
spokeswoman in London said.
Makdissi was the public face to the outside world of Assad's
government as it battled the 20-month-old uprising. But he had
barely appeared in public for several weeks before Monday's
report of his defection.
He had little influence in a system largely run by the
security apparatus and the military. But Assad's opponents will
see the loss of such a high profile figure, if confirmed, as
further evidence of a system crumbling from within.
The United Nations and European Union both said they were
reducing their presence in Syria in response to the escalated
violence around the capital.
A spokesman for U.N. humanitarian operations said the move
would not stop aid deliveries to areas which remained accessible
to relief convoys.
"U.N.-funded aid supplies delivered through SARC (Syrian
Arab Red Crescent) and other charities are still moving daily
where the roads are open," Jens Laerke told Reuters in Geneva.
"We have not suspended our operation, we are reducing the
non-essential international staff."
Three remaining international staff at the European Union
delegation, who stayed on in Damascus after the departure of
most Western envoys, crossed the border into Lebanon on Tuesday
after pulling out of the Syrian capital.