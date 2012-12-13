* Russia sees Assad losing ground, may be defeated
* U.S. "commends Russia for waking up to reality"
* Rebel leader sees Moscow looking for way out
* Fighting spreads around suburbs of Damascus
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Dec 14 Syria's rebel leadership and the
United States seized on Russian pessimism over President Bashar
al-Assad's future to urge Moscow to help push its ally into
ceding power and end the battles closing in around his capital.
"We want to commend the Russian government for finally
waking up to the reality and acknowledging that the regime's
days are numbered," the U.S. State Department spokeswoman said
after a senior Kremlin envoy conceded publicly on Thursday that
Assad's opponents could win the 20-month-old civil war.
"The question now is, will the Russian government join those
of us in the international community who are working with the
opposition to try to have a smooth democratic transition?" U.S.
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland added in Washington.
In Marrakech, where his new coalition won recognition from
other international powers as the legitimate leadership of
Syria, rebel political leader Mouaz al-Khatib said he believed
Russia, ally and arms supplier to the Assad dynasty since Soviet
times, was looking for ways out of its support for a lost cause.
"I believe that the Russians have woken up and are sensing
that they have implicated themselves with this regime, but they
don't know how to get out," al-Khatib told Reuters. He held them
"particularly responsible" for helping Assad with arms but said
Moscow need not "lose everything" in Syria if it changed tack.
Under President Vladimir Putin, wary since last year's
Libyan war of what Russia sees as a Western drive to use the
United Nations to overthrow national leaders it dislikes, Russia
has blocked U.N. efforts to squeeze Assad, who has also had
strong support from his long-time sponsor Iran.
But Mikhail Bogdanov, a deputy foreign minister and the
Kremlin's special envoy for Middle East affairs, was quoted as
saying in Moscow: "One must look the facts in the face."
"Unfortunately, the victory of the Syrian opposition cannot
be ruled out." The Syrian government, he said, was "losing
control of more and more territory" and Moscow was preparing to
evacuate Russian citizens if necessary.
Nuland said Bogdanov's comments demonstrated that Moscow now
"sees the writing on the wall" on Syria and said Russia should
now rally behind U.N. efforts to prevent a wider bloodbath.
"They can withdraw any residual support for the Assad
regime, whether it is material support (or) financial support,"
she said. "They can also help us to identify people who might be
willing, inside of Syria, to work on a transitional structure."
DIPLOMACY
International envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, who has met Russian and
U.S. officials twice in the past week, is seeking a solution
based on an agreement reached in Geneva in June that called for
the creation of a transitional government in Syria.
But Russia has repeated warnings that recognition of
al-Khatib's coalition, notably by the United States, is
undermining diplomacy, and rejected U.S. contentions that the
Geneva agreement sent a clear message that Assad should step
down.
Nuland said the Brahimi meetings could lay the framework for
a political structure to follow Assad:
"We've said all along to the Russians that we are concerned
that the longer that this goes on, and the longer it takes us to
get to an alternative political path for Syria, the only path is
going to be the military one and that is just going to bring
more violence.
"We all ought to be working together."
Bogdanov, whose government has suggested that Assad himself
should be allowed to see through a transition he has promised,
suggested the rebels and their allies were set on a military
solution and he gave little hint of detente with Washington.
"The fighting will become even more intense and (Syria) will
lose tens of thousands and, perhaps, hundreds of thousands of
civilians," Bogdanov was quoted as saying. "If such a price for
the removal of the president seems acceptable to you, what can
we do? We, of course, consider it absolutely unacceptable."
The head of NATO, Anders Fogh Rasmussen, said elsewhere: "I
think the regime in Damascus is approaching collapse."
A U.S. official said: "Assad probably still believes that
Syria is his and illusions can die hard. But Assad and those
closest to him have got to be feeling the psychological strain
of fighting a long war that is not going their way."
DAMASCUS BATTLES
But Al-Khatib, who played down Western concerns of sectarian
Sunni Islamists in rebel ranks, warned that the fighting was far
from over, even as it has begun to rattle the heart of Assad's
power in Damascus. On Wednesday, a car bomb killed at least 16
people in a nearby town which is home to many military families.
"The noose is tightening around the regime," al-Khatib said.
"(But) the regime still has power. People think that the
regime is finished, but it still has power left, but it is
demoralised and however long it lasted its end is clear."
Day and night, Damascenes can hear the thunderous sound of
bombardment aimed at rebel-held and contested neighbourhoods.
The city's streets have now turned into a labyrinth of
checkpoints and road blocks, with several major roads
permanently closed off to traffic by concrete barriers.
"We escape from one place and trouble follows," said one
grandmother, Um Hassan, as she described to Reuters her family's
flight from one neighbourhood to another as fighting seeps into
the capital. "I don't know where we can keep running to."
Nonetheless, al-Khatib played down demands for their allies
to provide heavier weaponry - a request long resisted by
governments wary of anti-aircraft missiles and other hardware
reaching Islamist rebels who might turn them against the West.
"The Syrian people ... no longer need international forces
to protect them," he said, not specifying whether he meant a
no-fly zone, arms supplies or other military support.
The opposition chief said he was willing to listen to
proposals for Assad to escape with his life - "The best thing is
that he steps down and stops drinking the blood of the Syrian
people" - and outlined three scenarios for a change of power:
Al-Khatib ruled out the Russian proposal suggesting Assad
hand over power to a transitional government while remaining
president, saying it was "disgraceful for a slaughtered nation
to accept to have a killer and criminal at its head".
The British-based Syrian Observatory said war planes bombed
rebel-held eastern suburbs of Damascus on Thursday and artillery
was hitting Daraya and Moadamiyeh, southwestern areas near the
centre where rebels have been fighting for a foothold.
Syria has relied on war planes and helicopters to bombard
rebel districts but Damascus denied accusations by U.S. and NATO
officials that it had fired Scud missiles in recent days. The
foreign ministry said the long-range missiles were not used
against "terrorist groups," a term it uses for the rebels.
At least 40,000 people have been killed in Syria's uprising,
which started in March 2011 with street protests which were met
with gunfire by Assad's security forces, and which spiralled
into the most enduring and destructive of the Arab revolts.