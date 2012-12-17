* Rebels control camp after pro-Assad fighters pull out
* Hundreds of Palestinian families flee to Lebanon
* Syrian VP most prominent figure to say Assad cannot win
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Dec 18 Syrian rebels took full control
of the Yarmouk Palestinian refugee camp on Monday after fighting
raged for days in the district on the southern edge of President
Bashar al-Assad's Damascus powerbase, rebel and Palestinian
sources said.
The battle had pitted rebels, backed by some Palestinians,
against Palestinian fighters of the pro-Assad Popular Front for
the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC). Many
PFLP-GC fighters defected to the rebel side and their leader
Ahmed Jibril left the camp two days ago, rebel sources said.
"All of the camp is under the control of the (rebel) Free
Syrian Army," said a Palestinian activist in Yarmouk. He said
clashes had stopped and the remaining PFLP fighters retreated to
join Assad's forces massed on the northern edge of the camp.
The battle in Yarmouk is one of a series of conflicts on the
southern fringes of Assad's capital, as rebels try to choke the
power of the 47-year-old leader after a 21-month-old uprising in
which 40,000 people have been killed.
Government forces have used jets and artillery to try to
dislodge the fighters but the violence has crept into the heart
of the city and activists say rebels overran three army stations
in a new offensive in the central province of Hama on Monday.
On the border with Lebanon, hundreds of Palestinian families
fled across the frontier following the weekend violence in
Yarmouk, a Reuters witness said.
Syria hosts half a million Palestinian refugees, most living
in Yarmouk, descendants of those admitted after the creation of
Israel in 1948, and has always cast itself as a champion of the
Palestinian struggle, sponsoring several guerrilla factions.
Both Assad's government and the mainly Sunni Muslim Syrian
rebels have enlisted and armed divided Palestinian factions as
the uprising has developed into a civil war.
"NEITHER SIDE CAN WIN"
Syrian Vice President Farouq al-Sharaa said in a newspaper
interview published on Monday that neither Assad's forces nor
rebels seeking to overthrow him can win the war.
Sharaa, a Sunni Muslim in a power structure dominated by
Assad's Alawite minority, has rarely been seen since the revolt
erupted in March 2011 and is not part of the president's inner
circle directing the fight against Sunni rebels. But he is the
most prominent figure to say in public that Assad will not win.
Sharaa said the situation in Syria was deteriorating and a
"historic settlement" was needed to end the conflict, involving
regional powers and the U.N. Security Council and the formation
of a national unity government "with broad powers".
"With every passing day the political and military solutions
are becoming more distant. We should be in a position defending
the existence of Syria. We are not in a battle for an individual
or a regime," Sharaa was quoted as telling Al-Akhbar newspaper.
"The opposition cannot decisively settle the battle and what
the security forces and army units are doing will not achieve a
decisive settlement," he said, adding that insurgents fighting
to topple Syria's leadership could plunge it into "anarchy and
an unending spiral of violence".
Sources close to the Syrian government say Sharaa had pushed
for dialogue with the opposition and objected to the military
response to an uprising that began peacefully.
In a veiled criticism of the crackdown, he said there was a
difference between the state's duty to provide security to its
citizens, and "pursuing a security solution to the crisis".
He said even Assad could not be certain where events in
Syria were leading, but that anyone who met him would hear that
"this is a long struggle...and he does not hide his desire to
settle matters militarily to reach a final solution."
In Hama province, rebels and the army clashed in a new
campaign launched on Sunday by rebels to block off the country's
north, activists said.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an
opposition-linked violence monitor, said fighting raged through
the provincial towns of Karnaz, Kafar Weeta, Halfayeh and
Mahardeh.
It said there were no clashes reported in Hama city, which
lies on the main north-south highway connecting the capital with
Aleppo, Syria's second city.
Qassem Saadeddine, a member of the newly established rebel
military command, said on Sunday fighters had been ordered to
surround and attack army positions across the province. He said
Assad's forces were given 48 hours to surrender or be killed.
In 1982 Hafez al-Assad, father of the current ruler, crushed
an uprising in Hama city, killing up to 30,000 civilians.
Qatiba al-Naasan, a rebel from Hama, said the offensive
would bring retaliatory air strikes from the government but that
the situation is "already getting miserable".