* "Three quarters" of western Hama captured, rebels say
* U.N. appeals for $1.5 billion to aid Syrians
* Food and fuel running low inside Syria
By Mariam Karouny
BEIRUT, Dec 19 Syrian rebels have captured at
least six towns in the central province of Hama, activists say,
in an operation aimed at putting pressure on President Bashar
al-Assad from the north as insurgents close in on the capital
from its southern suburbs.
The rebel gains came as the United Nations on Wednesday
launched what it said was its "largest short-term humanitarian
appeal ever", for $1.5 billion to help millions of Syrians
suffering a "dramatically deteriorating" humanitarian situation.
"The violence in Syria is raging across the country and
there are nearly no more safe areas where people can flee and
find safety," Radhouane Nouicer, U.N. regional humanitarian
coordinator for Syria, told a news briefing in Geneva
.
The Syrian opposition has scored significant military and
diplomatic gains in recent weeks, capturing several army
installations across Syria and securing formal recognition from
Western and Arab states for its new coalition.
The capture of large parts of Hama province could now give
the rebels effective control of a stretch of territory from the
northern Turkish border 180 km (110 miles) to the north.
Qassem Saadeddine, a member of the rebel military command,
said most of the rural western part of Hama province, which
stretches to the foothills of the mountains which are home to
Assad's minority Alawite community, was under the control of the
mainly Sunni Muslim rebels.
Saadeddine announced the rebel offensive in Hama on Sunday.
Assad's opponents already hold much of the northern provinces of
Aleppo and Idlib, and are fighting to advance from the southern
Damascus suburbs towards the heart of the capital.
"The battle is ongoing. We have freed many areas (of Hama)
and we are studying plans to liberate more," Saadeddine told
Reuters by Skype from inside Syria. "Three-quarters of western
rural Hama is under our control."
He said the towns taken by rebels included Latamneh,
Helfaya, Kfar Naboudah, Hasraya, Tibat al-Imn and Kfar Zita, and
that fighting had also broken out in the city of Hama itself.
The latest battlefield accounts could not be independently
verified due to tight restrictions on media access to Syria.
Rebels had intended to concentrate their offensive on rural
areas before an assault on the city of Hama where some 10,000
people were killed in a 1982 crackdown by ordered by Assad's
father against an armed Islamist uprising. But clashes broke out
in the city after authorities launched a wave of arrests,
possibly in response to the rebel offensive.
The Syrian Observatory for Human rights, an
opposition-linked group which monitors violence across the
country, said several of the Hama towns overrun by rebels came
under bombardment on Wednesday.
It said at least 100 people had been killed across the
country, adding to a death toll in the 21-month-old uprising
against Assad of more than 40,000 people.
At least 21 people, including 15 rebels, were killed when a
car bomb exploded in Aziziyah on the southern approach to Aleppo
city, the Observatory said. It was not clear what the bomb was
targeting and it may have detonated accidentally. State media
had no immediate report on the explosion.
U.N. APPEALS
In Damascus, rebels who seized control of the Yarmouk
Palestinian refugee camp on Monday alongside anti-Assad
Palestinian fighters declared the neighbourhood a "liberated
area" on Wednesday and handed it over to Palestinian control.
An activist in Hama confirmed the rebels were in control of
Helfaya and other parts of the province. In Kfar Naboudah he
said they took over a grain silo containing 12,000 tonnes of
wheat, which they planned to distribute to rebel-held areas.
Residents say bakeries in many parts of Syria are running
low on flour, leading to widespread bread shortages.
The U.N.'s World Food Programme is providing 1.5 million
people with rations inside Syria each month, but said it faces
increasing constraints, including mounting insecurity and fuel
shortages which hamper production and transportation of food.
The U.N. wants to raise $519.6 million to help 4 million
people within Syria and $1 billion to meet the needs of up to 1
million Syrian refugees in five other countries until July 2013.
The U.N. plan provides for food, shelter and bedding, water
and sanitation, emergency medical services, clothes, kitchen
sets and baby supplies for beleaguered civilians across Syria.
It also seeks to help refugees fleeing Syria. More than
525,000 Syrians have already been registered as refugees abroad
and the U.N. refugee agency estimates up to 1 million will need
help in five countries in the first half of 2013.
"The grim situation inside Syria has a direct impact on
refugee outflows to the neighbouring countries," Panos Moumtzis,
UNHCR regional refugee coordinator, told the Geneva briefing.
"I just came from the borders where I was shocked again one
more time to hear the horrific stories that refugees tell us
about their experiences - fleeing violence, fleeing insecurity.
We're talking about women and children, entire villages that are
uprooted and flee to safety to the neighbouring countries."
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon called on countries to
respond generously to the appeals presented to donor governments
in Geneva as winter takes hold in the region.
"I'm considering convening an international donor
conference, in close coordination with key partners, early next
year," he told reporters in New York. He said the crisis should
be resolved through political dialogue and that "both parties
must realise there is no military solution."
U.N. diplomats and officials, however, say privately that it
may be too late for a negotiated solution in a conflict that
looks increasingly deadlocked.
U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Jeffrey
Feltman said in a report to the 15-nation Security Council that
"if nothing is done to change the current dynamic, and to move
toward a political solution, the destruction of Syria will be
the likely outcome".