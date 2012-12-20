* Insurgents seek to cut army supply lines in Hama offensive
* Fighting in Hama province could worsen sectarian strife
* U.N. says conflict becoming more "overtly sectarian"
* Russia's Putin warns of endless conflict in Syria
By Mariam Karouny and Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Dec 20 Rebels began to push into a
strategic town in Syria's central Hama province on Thursday and
laid siege to at least one town dominated by President Bashar
al-Assad's minority sect, activists said.
The operation risks inflaming already raw sectarian tensions
as the 21-month-old revolt against four decades of Assad family
rule - during which the president's Alawite sect has dominated
leadership of the Sunni Muslim majority - rumbles on.
Opposition sources said rebels had won some territory in the
strategic southern town of Morek and were surrounding the
Alawite town of al-Tleisia.
They were also planning to take the town of Maan, arguing
that the army was present there and in al-Tleisia and was
hindering their advance on nearby Morek, a town on the highway
that runs from Damascus north to Aleppo, Syria's largest city
and another battleground in the conflict.
"The rockets are being fired from there, they are being
fired from Maan and al-Tleisia, we have taken two checkpoints in
the southern town of Morek. If we want to control it then we
need to take Maan," said a rebel captain in Hama rural area, who
asked not to be named.
Activists said heavy army shelling had targeted the town of
Halfaya, captured by rebels two days earlier. Seven people were
killed, 30 were wounded, and dozens of homes were destroyed,
said activist Safi al-Hamawi.
Hama is home to dozens of Alawite and Christian villages
among Sunni towns, and activists said it may be necessary to lay
siege to many minority areas to seize Morek. Rebels want to
capture Morek to cut off army supply lines into northern Idlib,
a province on the northern border with Turkey where rebels hold
swathes of territory.
From an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam, Alawites have largely
stood behind Assad, many out of fear of revenge attacks.
Christians and some other minorities have claimed neutrality,
with a few joining the rebels and a more sizeable portion of
them supporting the government out of fear of hardline Islamism
that has taken root in some rebel groups.
Activists in Hama said rebels were also surrounding the
Christian town of al-Suqeilabiya and might enter the city to
take out army positions as well as those of "shabbiha" -
pro-Assad militias, the bulk of whom are usually Alawite but can
also include Christians and even Sunnis.
"We have been in touch with Christian opposition activists
in al-Suqeilabiya and we have told them to stay downstairs or on
the lowest floor of their building as possible, and not to go
outside. The rebels have promised not to hurt anyone who stays
at home," said activist Mousab al-Hamdee, speaking by Skype.
He said he was optimistic that potential sectarian tensions
with Christians could be resolved but that Sunni-Alawite strife
may be harder to suppress.
SECTARIAN FEARS
U.N. human rights investigators said on Thursday that
Syria's conflict was becoming more "overtly sectarian", with
more civilians seeking to arm themselves and foreign fighters -
mostly Sunnis - flocking in from 29 countries.
"They come from all over, Europe and America, and especially
the neighbouring countries," said Karen Abuzayd, one of the U.N.
investigators, told a news conference in Brussels.
Deeper sectarian divisions may diminish prospects for
post-conflict reconciliation even if Assad is ousted, and the
influx of foreigners raises the risk of fighting spilling into
neighbouring countries riven by similar communal fault lines.
Some activists privately voiced concerns of sectarian
violence, but the rebel commander in Hama said fighters had been
told "violations" would not be tolerated and argued that the
move to attack the towns was purely strategic.
"If we are fired at from a Sunni village that is loyal to
the regime we go in and we liberate it and clean it," he said.
"So should we not do the same when it comes to an Alawite
village just because there is a fear of an all-out sectarian
war? We respond to the source of fire."
President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Assad's main ally and
arms supplier, warned that any solution to the conflict must
ensure government and rebel forces do not merely swap roles and
fight on forever. It appeared to be his first direct comment on
the possibility of a post-Assad Syria.
The West and some Arab states accuse Russia of shielding
Assad after Moscow blocked three U.N. Security Council
resolutions intended to increase pressure on Damascus to end the
violence, which has killed more than 40,000 people. Putin said
the Syrian people would ultimately decide their own fate.
Assad's forces have been hitting back at rebel advances with
heavy shelling, particularly along the eastern ring of suburbs
outside Damascus, where rebels are dominant.
A Syrian security source said the army was planning heavy
offensives in northern and central Syria to stem rebel advances,
but there was no clear sign of such operations yet.
Rebels seized the Palestinian refugee district of Yarmouk
earlier this week, which put them within 3 km (2 miles) of
downtown Damascus. Heavy shelling and fighting forced thousands
of Palestinian and Syrian residents to flee the Yarmouk area.
Rebels said on Thursday they had negotiated to put the camp
- actually a densely packed urban district - back into the hands
of pro-opposition Palestinian fighters. There are some 500,000
Palestinian refugees and their descendants living in Syria, and
they have been divided by the uprising.
Palestinian factions, some backed by the government and
others by the rebels, had begun fighting last week, a
development that allowed Syrian insurgents to take the camp.
A resident in Damascus said dozens of families were
returning to the camp but that the army had erected checkpoints.
Many families were still hesitant to return.
LEBANON BORDER POST TAKEN
Elsewhere, Syrian insurgents took over an isolated border
post on the western frontier with Lebanon earlier this week,
local residents told Reuters on Thursday.
The rebels already hold much of the terrain along Syria's
northern and eastern borders with Turkey and Iraq respectively.
They said around 20 rebels from the Qadissiyah Brigade
overran the post at Rankus, which is linked by road to the
remote Lebanese village of Tufail.
Video footage downloaded on the Internet on Thursday, dated
Dec. 16, showed a handful of fighters dressed in khaki fatigues
and wielding rifles as they kicked down a stone barricade around
a small, single-storey army checkpoint.
Syrian Interior Minister Ibrahim al-Shaar arrived in Lebanon
on Wednesday for treatment of wounds sustained in a bomb attack
on his ministry in Damascus a week ago.
Lebanese medical sources said Shaar had shrapnel wounds in
his shoulder, stomach and legs but they were not critical.
The Syrian opposition has tried to peel off defectors from
the government as well as from the army, though only a handful
of high-ranking officials have abandoned Assad.
The conflict has divided many Syrian families. Security
forces on Thursday arrested an opposition activist who is also
the relative of Vice President Farouq al-Sharaa, the Syrian
Observatory said. The man was arrested along with five other
activists who are considered pacifists, it said.
Sharaa, a Sunni Muslim who has few powers in Assad's
Alawite-dominated power structure, said earlier this week that
neither side could win the war in Syria. He called for the
formation of a national unity government.