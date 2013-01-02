* Mortars, machineguns fired at helicopters on ground
* Attack is latest assault on Afis air base
By Oliver Holmes
BEIRUT, Jan 2 Syrian rebels, some from Islamist
units, fired machineguns and mortars at helicopters grounded at
a northern military air base near the main Aleppo-Damascus
highway on Wednesday, a monitoring group said.
The al Qaeda-linked al-Nusra Front, Ahrar al-Sham Brigade
and other units operating in Syria's northwestern province of
Idlib were attacking the Afis military airport near Taftanaz,
the pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
There was no immediate account of the fighting around the
air base from Syrian state media.
Insurgents trying to topple President Bashar al-Assad see
his air power as their main threat. They hold swathes of eastern
and northern provinces, as well as a crescent of suburbs around
the capital, Damascus, but have been unable to protect
rebel-held territory from relentless attack by helicopters and
jets.
In recent months, rebel units have besieged several military
installations, especially along Syria's main north-south artery
from Aleppo, its most populous city, to Damascus.
The Observatory's director, Rami Abdelrahman, said
Wednesday's attack was the latest of several attempts to capture
the base. A satellite image of the airport shows more than 40
helicopter landing pads, a runway and aircraft hangars.
An estimated 45,000 people have been killed in the Syrian
conflict, which began in March 2011 with peaceful protests
against four decades of Assad family rule but turned into an
armed revolt after months of government repression.
In Damascus, Assad's forces fired artillery and mortars at
the eastern districts of Douma, Harasta, Irbin and Zamlaka,
where rebels have a foothold, activists living there said.
Syria's civil war is the longest and deadliest conflict to
emerge from uprisings that began sweeping the Arab world in 2011
and has developed a significant sectarian element.
Rebels, mostly from the Sunni Muslim majority, confront
Assad's army and security forces, dominated by his
Shi'ite-derived Alawite sect, which, along with some other
minorities, fears revenge if he falls.
U.N.-led diplomatic peace efforts have stumbled. Western and
many Sunni Arab states demand Assad's immediate removal, an idea
resisted by Russia, China and Syria's Shi'ite ally Iran.
The rebels say they will not negotiate unless Assad, who has
vowed to fight to the death, leaves power.
More than 110 people, including at least 31 of Assad's
soldiers and militiamen, were killed in Syria on the first day
of 2013, according to the Observatory, which tracks the conflict
from Britain using a network of contacts inside the country.