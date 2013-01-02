AMMAN Jan 2 At least 30 civilians were killed
on Wednesday when Syrian warplanes bombed a petrol station in a
rebellious suburb on the eastern edge of Damascus, two
opposition campaigners on the scene said.
"I counted at least 30 bodies. They were either burnt or
dismembered," said Abu Saeed, an activist who arrived at the
area in the Muleiha suburb of Damascus an hour after the raid
occurred at 1:00 PM (1100 GMT).
Another activist, Abu Fouad, said warplanes had bombarded the
area as a consignment of fuel arrived and crowds packed the
station.
Video footage taken by activists, which could not be
independently verified, showed a body of a man a helmet on a
motorcycle amid flames that had engulfed the site, apparently
hit while in a line of vehicles waiting for petrol. A man was
also shown carrying a dismembered body.
Muleiha is one of a series of Sunni Muslim suburbs ringing
the capital that have been at the forefront of the 21 month
revolt against the rule of President Bashar al-Assad, who
belongs to the Shi'ite-derived Alawite minority sect.
Government forces control the centre of Damascus and have
been pounding the suburbs from the air.