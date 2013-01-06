* Assad says there is no partner for peace talks
By Peter Graff and Erika Solomon
BEIRUT, Jan 6 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
rejected peace talks with his enemies on Sunday in a defiant
speech that his opponents described as a renewed declaration of
war.
Although the speech was billed as the unveiling of a new
peace plan, Assad offered no concessions and even appeared to
harden many of his positions. He rallied Syrians for "a war to
defend the nation" and disparaged the prospect of negotiations.
"We do not reject political dialogue ... but with whom
should we hold a dialogue? With extremists who don't believe in
any language but killing and terrorism?" Assad asked supporters
who packed Damascus Opera House for his first speech since June.
"Should we speak to gangs recruited abroad that follow the
orders of foreigners? Should we have official dialogue with a
puppet made by the West, which has scripted its lines?"
It was his first public speech to an audience in six months.
Since the last, rebels have reached the capital's outskirts.
George Sabra, vice president of the opposition National
Coalition, told Reuters the peace plan Assad put at the heart of
his speech did "not even deserve to be called an initiative":
"We should see it rather as a declaration that he will
continue his war against the Syrian people," he said.
"The appropriate response is to continue to resist this
unacceptable regime and for the Free Syrian Army to continue its
work in liberating Syria until every inch of land is free."
The speech was seen by many as a response to U.N. mediator
Lakhdar Brahimi, who has been meeting U.S. and Russian officials
to try to narrow differences between Washington and Moscow over
a peace plan. Brahimi also met Assad in Syria late last month.
"Lakhdar Brahimi must feel foolish after that Assad speech,
where his diplomacy is dismissed as intolerable intervention,"
said Rana Kabbani, a Syrian analyst who supports the opposition.
The United States, European Union, Turkey and most Arab
states have called on Assad to quit. Russia, which sells arms to
and leases a naval base from Syria, says it backs a transition
of power but that Assad's departure should not be a precondition
for any talks.
REPETITIONS
Assad's foreign foes were scornful and dismissive of the
speech. "His remarks are just repetitions of what he's said all
along," said Ahmet Davutoglu, foreign minister of Syria's
northern neighbour and former friend Turkey.
"It seems he's locked himself up in a room and only reads
the intelligence reports presented to him."
The U.S. State Department said Assad's speech "is yet
another attempt by the regime to cling to power and does nothing
to advance the Syrian people's goal of a political transition".
"His initiative is detached from reality, undermines the
efforts of Joint Special Representative Lakhdar Brahimi, and
would only allow the regime to further perpetuate its bloody
oppression of the Syrian people," said spokeswoman Victoria
Nuland.
EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton said Brussels
would "look carefully if there is anything new in the speech,
but we maintain our position that Assad has to step aside and
allow for a political transition".
The 47-year-old Assad, tall and moustachioed, in a business
suit and tie, spoke confidently for about an hour before a crowd
of cheering loyalists, who occasionally interrupted him to shout
and applaud, at one point raising their fists and chanting:
"With blood and soul we sacrifice for you, oh Bashar!"
At the end of the speech, supporters rushed to the stage,
mobbing him and shouting: "God, Syria and Bashar is enough!" as
a smiling president waved and was escorted from the hall past a
backdrop showing a Syrian flag made of pictures of people whom
state television described as "martyrs" of the conflict so far.
"We are now in a state of war in every sense of the word,"
Assad said in the speech, broadcast on Syrian state television.
"This war targets Syria using a handful of Syrians and many
foreigners. Thus, this is a war to defend the nation."
Independent media are largely barred from Damascus.
Giving the speech in the opera house, in a part of central
Damascus that has been hit by rebel attacks, could be intended
as a show of strength by a leader whose public appearances have
grown rarer as the rebellion has gathered force.
Critics saw irony in the venue: "Assad speech appropriately
made in Opera House!" tweeted Rami Khouri, a commentator for
Lebanon's Daily Star newspaper. "It was operatic in its
other-worldly fantasy, unrelated to realities outside the
building."
DEATHS
The United Nations says 60,000 people have been killed in
the civil war, the longest and bloodiest of the conflicts to
emerge in two years of revolts in Arab states.
Rebels now control much of the north and east of the
country, a crescent of suburbs on the outskirts of the capital
and the main border crossings with Turkey in the north.
But Assad's forces are still firmly in control of most of
the densely populated southwest, the main north-south highway
and the Mediterranean coast. The army also holds military bases
throughout the country from which its helicopters and jets can
strike rebel-held areas with impunity, making it impossible for
the insurgents to consolidate their grip on territory they hold.
Assad, an eye doctor, has ruled since 2000, succeeding his
late father Hafez, who had seized power in a 1970 coup.
The rebels are drawn mainly from Syria's Sunni Muslim
majority, while Assad, a member of the Alawite sect related to
Shi'ite Islam, is supported by some members of religious
minorities who fear retribution if he falls.
The conflict has heightened confrontation in the Middle East
between Shi'ite Iran and Sunni Arab rulers, particularly those
in the Gulf who are allied with the West against Tehran.
The plan unveiled in Sunday's speech could hardly have been
better designed to ensure its rejection by the opposition. Among
its proposals: rebels would first be expected to halt operations
before the army would cease fire, a certain non-starter.
Assad also repeatedly emphasised rebel links to al Qaeda and
other Sunni Islamist radicals. Washington has also labelled one
of the main rebel groups a terrorist organisation and says it is
linked to the network founded by Osama bin Laden.
Diplomacy has been largely irrelevant so far in the
conflict, with Moscow vetoing U.N. resolutions against Assad.
U.N. mediator Brahimi has been trying to bridge the gap,
meeting senior U.S. and Russian officials to discuss his own
peace proposal, which does not explicitly mention Assad's fate.
National Coalition spokesman Walid Bunni said Assad's speech
appeared timed to prevent a breakthrough in those talks, by
taking a position that could not be reconciled with diplomacy.
"The talk by Brahimi and others that there could be a type
of political solution being worked out has prompted him to come
out and tell the others 'I won't accept a solution'," Bunni
said, adding that Assad feared any deal would mean his downfall.