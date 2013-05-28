(Adds possible date, Lavrov, Hague)
* Russia plans to send air defence system to Syria
* France, Britain say no decision yet to arm rebels
* Syrian opposition disarray threatens peace talks
By Alissa de Carbonnel
MOSCOW, May 28 Disputes between Russia and the
West over arming warring sides in Syria on Tuesday dimmed
prospects for peace talks that were also clouded by disarray
among President Bashar al-Assad's political foes.
As Western nations debate what action, if any, they should
take on Syria, Assad's main allies - Russia, Iran and Lebanon's
Shi'ite Hezbollah group - have been closing ranks behind him.
Russia, which has protected Assad diplomatically since the
Syrian uprising erupted in March 2011, said it would deliver an
advanced S-300 air defence system to Damascus despite U.S.,
French and Israeli objections, arguing that it would help deter
"hotheads" intent on intervention in the conflict.
Moscow also accused the European Union of "throwing fuel on
the fire" and "undermining" the chances of holding a peace
conference at Geneva by letting an arms embargo on Syria expire.
France and Britain, the EU's strongest military powers and
most ardent advocates of scrapping the embargo, said they had
not yet decided to arm Syrian rebels, but wanted to put Assad
under pressure to negotiate.
"Our focus in the coming weeks is the Geneva conference,"
said British Foreign Secretary William Hague. "What this is
doing is sending that signal loud and clear to the regime and
... being very clear about the flexibility that we have if it
refuses to negotiate."
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Western powers
were putting the very idea of a conference at risk while his
deputy, Sergei Ryabkov, defended Moscow's missile shipment.
"We think this delivery is a stabilising factor and that
such steps in many ways restrain some hotheads," he said.
The S-300s can intercept manned aircraft and guided missiles
and their delivery could improve Assad's chances of retaining
power. Western nations criticise such arms deliveries in much
the same terms as Moscow assails weapons supplies to rebels.
Israel's defence minister said the air defence missiles had
not yet left Russia, but hinted at military action if they were
delivered: "I hope they will not leave, and if, God forbid, they
reach Syria, we will know what to do," Moshe Yaalon said.
Despite their differences, the United States and Russia are
trying to convene an international conference next month to end
a 26-month-old conflict that has killed more than 80,000 people
and threatens to ignite wider Middle Eastern confrontations.
But the opposing sides remain far apart on whether Assad
should play any role in any political transition - and the main
Western-backed opposition has not even said if it will attend.
Diplomats in Geneva said a meeting could be held at the U.N.
there on June 15-16 just before the U.S., Russian and EU
leaders meet at a Group of Eight summit in Northern Ireland on
June 17.
"CHASE THEM TO HELL"
Fighting in Syria has intensified on several fronts in
recent weeks and is spilling dangerously into Lebanon, whose
Hezbollah guerrillas now openly fight alongside Assad's forces.
In a weekend speech, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah
promised victory for his Iranian-backed group, saying the battle
in Syria was vital for its primary struggle against Israel.
On the ever more volatile Lebanese-Syrian border, gunmen
killed three Lebanese soldiers at a checkpoint in the Bekaa
Valley before fleeing toward Syria, Lebanese officials said.
Hours earlier a rocket fired into the mainly Shi'ite town of
Hermel in the Bekaa killed a woman and wounded two people.
A Syrian rebel leader threatened reprisals against Hezbollah
unless the Arab League and the United Nations acted within 24
hours to halt the militant group's intervention in Syria.
"We will chase them all the way to hell if a decision is not
taken to stop Hezbollah's attack on Syrian land,"
Brigadier-General Salem Idris told Al-Arabiya television
channel.
Idris, a defector from Assad's military, is a favoured
channel for Western aid to rebels, although his control over
diverse armed factions is thought to be limited.
Violence in Syria is gradually spreading to Lebanon, raising
fears for the fate of a small nation that lost anywhere between
100,000 and 150,000 dead in its own 1975-90 civil war.
Syria's civil war has divided Lebanon, with most Lebanese
Shi'ites supporting Assad, whose minority Alawite sect is rooted
in Shi'ite Islam. Many Lebanese Sunnis back the mostly Sunni
Syrian rebels, putting the Lebanese army under extra pressure to
keep a lid on sectarian tensions.
Assad's government, whose forces have been staging fierce
offensives on rebel strongholds around Damascus and the border
town of Qusair, has named representatives for the peace talks
Washington and Moscow hope to convene in Geneva in June.
But opposition political factions, not to mention the rebel
combatants over whom they wield scant control, remain riven by
internal divisions even after six days of talks in Istanbul.
The 60-member Syrian National Coalition has failed to agree
to include more liberals in its ranks to the dismay of Western
and some Arab backers keen to reduce the influence of Islamists.
The disarray raises questions about the opposition's ability
to agree any sort of inclusive transitional government and could
strengthen Assad's hand before any peace talks.
Western and Arab envoys sought to break the opposition
deadlock which could even scupper the U.S.-Russian initiative.
"Effectively, without an opposition overhaul there will not
be a Geneva," a frustrated regional official in Istanbul said.
(Additional reporting by Laila Bassam and Erika Solomon in
Beirut, Khaled Yacoub Oweis in Istanbul, Dan Williams in
Jerusalem, Mohammed Abbas in London and John Irish in Paris;
Writing by Alistair Lyon; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Alastair
Macdonald)