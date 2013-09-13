* Obama says chemical weapons deal must be verifiable
* Lavrov and Kerry seek new push for peace talks
* Kerry warns that U.S. could still strike if not satisfied
By Warren Strobel and Oliver Holmes
GENEVA/BEIRUT, Sept 13 U.S.-Russian talks on
eliminating Syria's chemical weapons program have reached a
"pivotal point," a U.S. official said, and both nations said on
Friday they wanted to renew efforts to negotiate a peaceful end
to the war in Syria.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov met in Geneva to discuss a Russian
proposal under which Syria would sign international treaties
banning chemical weapons and hand over its stocks of such
weapons to the international community for destruction.
The U.S. official said the two sides were "coming to
agreement" on the size of Syria's chemical weapons stockpiles
and talks were continuing into Saturday.
U.S. President Barack Obama, after a meeting in Washington
with Kuwait's emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah,
reiterated that he would insist any deal on Syria's chemical
weapons be "verifiable and enforceable."
In Washington, senior Obama administration officials said
the United States did not expect a U.N. Security Council
resolution formalising the deal to include potential use of
military force. But officials said Obama retained that option.
Independent of the United Nations, Obama has threatened the
use of force in response to an Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack
in Syria that U.S. officials say killed about 1,400 people. But
as part of negotiations toward a U.N. resolution, the United
States sees no benefit in trying to include the potential use of
force.
The reason is that Washington does not see Russia ever
agreeing to such a step and could use its veto power to nix such
a resolution, the officials said.
Russia holds a veto on the Security Council and previously
used it on three occasions when Western powers sought to condemn
Assad over the war in Syria. President Vladimir Putin has said
the proposal on chemical weapons will only succeed if the United
States and its allies rule out the use of force.
The U.S. officials who briefed reporters on condition of
anonymity said the U.N. resolution could include a range of
consequences should Syria refuse to give up chemical weapons in
a verifiable way. Those consequences could include sanctions.
In Geneva, State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the
effort toward the U.N. resolution was in its early stages.
"We are not going to prejudge the outcome of negotiations
that are just beginning in New York. The U.S. has been clear
that for any effort to be credible, it must be verifiable and
include consequences for noncompliance," she said.
After meeting U.N. envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, Lavrov and Kerry
said they hoped to meet in New York in about two weeks, around
Sept. 28 during the U.N. General Assembly, to see if they could
schedule a new international peace conference on Syria.
The talks between teams led by Kerry and Lavrov, which began
on Thursday, are at a "pivotal point" and were continuing into
Saturday, the U.S. official told reporters in Geneva.
Kerry told a joint news conference, "We are committed to
trying to work together, beginning with this initiative on the
chemical weapons, in hopes that those efforts could pay off and
bring peace and stability to a war-torn part of the world."
He hoped a date might be set for peace talks, but added,
"Much ... will depend on the capacity to have success here in
the next hours, days, on the subject of the chemical weapons."
Lavrov, voicing regret at the failure of an international
accord reached in Geneva last year, said he hoped a "Geneva 2"
meeting could lead to a political settlement for Syria.
"We agreed ... to see where we are and see what the Syrian
parties think about it and do about it," he said.
OPPOSITION DISHEARTENED
Assad's Syrian opponents, many of them disheartened by
Obama's failure to make good on threats to launch military
strikes in response to the Aug. 21 gas attack, say they see no
place for Assad after the war.
But neither side has been able to finish the fighting,
leaving the country's territory divided and its people in
misery, including 2 million who are now refugees abroad.
The Syrian opposition coalition, which has struggled to form
a coherent response to the Russian proposal, said it would
appoint a provisional prime minister on Saturday to raise its
international credibility.
The original drive for a political solution to the conflict,
dubbed the "Geneva" plan and calling for a transitional
government with full power, went nowhere as Assad refused to
cede power, and the opposition insisted he could not be a part
of any new political order in the country.
National Coalition member Khaled Khoja said the opposition
was still willing to enter into talks with the Assad government
if the balance of military power was redressed.
"We are not against Geneva 2, but not under these
conditions. The balance of power is not right now. What would
restore it is either an air strike or weapons for the Free
Syrian Army," Khoja said, referring to more sophisticated
anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons that rebel brigades
generally lack.
CHEMICAL REPORT
The United States has blamed Assad's government for the Aug.
21 attack, while Russia and Assad say it was the work of rebel
forces.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said a report by U.N.
chemical weapons experts would confirm that poison gas was used
in that attack.
Ban also said that Assad "has committed many crimes against
humanity," although he did not say whether it was Assad's forces
or rebels who used chemical toxins in the August attack.
There is little sign of compromise inside Syria, where
sectarian and ethnic hatreds have been deepened by 2 1/2 years
of war that has killed over 100,000 people and forced up to a
third of the population from their homes.
Assad's forces were on the offensive around Damascus,
opposition activists and residents said. Warplanes and artillery
were bombing and shelling, notably in the Barzeh neighbourhood,
where activists said there were also clashes on the ground.
"It seems that the government is back to its old routine
after the past couple of weeks of taking a defensive posture
from a U.S. strike," said one resident of central Damascus, who
opposes Assad. She heard jets overhead and artillery in action.
U.N. investigators said Syrian government forces were
bombing and shelling hospitals in rebel areas to stop sick and
wounded getting treatment, acts that constituted war crimes.
Fighters loyal to Assad purposefully denied people medical
care as a "weapon of war", they said in a report.
WEAPONS PLAN
The Geneva talks were part of a diplomatic push that
prompted Obama to put on hold his plans for U.S. air strikes in
response to the chemical weapons attack. Moscow's proposal also
spared Obama facing a vote in Congress on military action that
he had appeared increasingly likely to lose at this stage.
Three-quarters of Americans support efforts to resolve the
crisis in Syria through an international agreement to control
chemical weapons, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll that
shows steady opposition to U.S. military action.
In polling this week, about 62 percent said the United
States should not intervene in Syria, virtually the same
percentage as a week earlier.
The United Nations said on Thursday it received a document
from Syria on joining the global anti-chemical weapons treaty, a
move Assad promised as part of a deal to avoid U.S. air strikes.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, or
OPCW, said on Friday that Syria's deputy foreign minister had
contacted it with a request for technical assistance.
But Assad told Russian state television that he would
finalise plans to abandon his chemical arsenal only when the
United States stopped threatening to attack.
France said a binding U.N. Security Council resolution was
needed to police Syria's promise to give up its chemical
weapons, insisting the matter cannot be left to the OPCW alone.
The State Department said Kerry would travel to Jerusalem on
Sunday to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to
discuss Middle East peace talks and Syria. He will meet his
French and British counterparts in Paris on Monday.
Experts say removing Syria's hundreds of tonnes of chemical
weapons, scattered in secret installations, would pose huge
technical problems in the middle of a civil war.