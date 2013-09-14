* Agreement averts threat of U.S. military action
* Goal is destruction of chemical weapons by mid-2014
* Opposition says will not stop Syria war
By Tom Miles and Warren Strobel
GENEVA, Sept 14 The United States and Russia
agreed on Saturday on a proposal to eliminate Syria's chemical
weapons arsenal, averting the possibility of any immediate U.S.
military action against President Bashar al-Assad's government.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the agreement after nearly
three days of talks in Geneva.
Kerry said that under the pact, Syria must submit a
"comprehensive listing" of its chemical weapons stockpiles
within one week.
He told a news conference with Lavrov that U.N. weapons
inspectors must be on the ground in Syria no later than
November. The goal, he said, was the complete destruction of
Syria's chemical weapons by the middle of 2014.
Kerry said that if Syria did not comply with the agreement,
which must be finalised by the Organization for the Prevention
of Chemical Weapons, it would face consequences under Chapter 7
of the U.N. Charter, the part that covers sanctions and military
action.
There was no agreement on what those measures would be. U.S.
President Barack Obama reserves the right to use military force
in Syria, Kerry said.
"There's no diminution of options," Kerry said.
Lavrov said of the agreement: "There (is) nothing said about
the use of force and not about any automatic sanctions."
Obama had threatened the use of force in response to an Aug.
21 chemical weapons attack in Syria that U.S. officials say
killed about 1,400 people. The United States has blamed Assad's
government for the attack, while Russia and Assad say it was the
work of rebel forces.
WARPLANES
Despite the diplomatic breakthrough, chemical weapons only
account for around 2 percent of deaths in a civil war in which
100,000 people have been killed.
On Saturday, Syrian warplanes struck against rebel-held
suburbs of the capital Damascus and government forces clashed
with rebels on the frontlines, according to residents.
The residents and opposition activists asked about the deal
said that it would not benefit normal Syrians.
"The regime has been killing people for more than two years
with all types of weapons. Assad has used chemical weapons six
or seven times. The killing will continue. No change will
happen. That is it," said an opposition activist in a rebel-held
suburb of Damascus who uses the name Tariq al-Dimashqi.
"The most important point is the act of killing, no matter
what is the weapon," he said.
Syrian state media broadcast the Kerry and Lavrov news
conference live, indicating that Damascus is satisfied with the
deal.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said earlier that a
report by U.N. chemical weapons experts would confirm that
poison gas was used in the Aug. 21 attack.
Ban also said that Assad "has committed many crimes against
humanity", although he did not say whether it was Assad's forces
or rebels who used the gas.
The original drive for a political solution to the conflict,
dubbed the "Geneva Plan" and calling for a transitional
government, went nowhere as Assad refused to cede power and the
opposition insisted he could not be a part of any new political
order.
The latest talks prompted Obama to put on hold his plans for
U.S. air strikes in response to the chemical weapons attack.
Obama is now also spared facing a vote in Congress on military
action that he had appeared increasingly likely to lose at this
stage.
Experts say removing Syria's hundreds of tonnes of chemical
weapons, scattered in secret installations, will pose huge
technical problems in the middle of a civil war.