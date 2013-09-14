* Goal is destruction of chemical weapons by mid-2014
* Opposition says will not stop Syria war
* Pact marks new Moscow-Washington cooperation
By Warren Strobel and Mariam Karouny
GENEVA/BEIRUT, Sept 14 Russia and the United
States put aside bitter differences over Syria to strike a deal
on Saturday that by removing President Bashar al-Assad's
chemical arsenal may avert U.S. military action against him.
After three days of talks in Geneva, U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov demanded
Assad account for his secret stockpile within a week and let
international inspectors eliminate all the weapons by the middle
of next year - an "ambitious" target, Kerry said.
The accord leaves major questions unanswered, including how
feasible such a major disarmament can be in the midst of civil
war and at what point Washington might yet make good on a
continued threat to attack if it thinks Assad is reneging.
Under the Geneva pact, the United States and Russia will
back a U.N. enforcement mechanism. But its terms are not yet
set. Russia is unlikely to support the military option that
President Barack Obama said he was still ready to use.
"If diplomacy fails, the United States remains prepared to
act," Obama said. "The international community expects the Assad
regime to live up to its public commitments."
To that end, the Pentagon said U.S. military forces were
still positioned to strike, if ordered.
But for Assad's opponents, who two weeks ago thought U.S.
missile strikes were imminent in response to a gas attack on
rebel territory, the deal was a blow to hopes of swinging the
war their way. Kerry and Lavrov said it could herald broader
peace talks, as warplanes hit rebel positions again near
Damascus.
The accord, however, was as much about U.S.-Russian ties as
it was about Syria. The conflict has chilled relations to levels
recalling the Cold War.
In reaching a bilateral deal after what one U.S. official
described as three days of "hard-fought" debate, Moscow and
Washington can each count benefits.
For Russian President Vladimir Putin, it brings management
of the Syrian crisis back to the United Nations. For Obama, it
solves the dilemma created by Congress' reluctance to back
military strikes that he was preparing without a U.N. mandate.
Lavrov told a joint news conference in Geneva, "It shows
that when there is a will ... Russia and the United States can
get results on the most important problems."
"The successful realisation of this agreement will have
meaning not only from the point of view of the common goal of
eliminating all arsenals of chemical weapons, but also to avoid
the military scenario that would be catastrophic for this region
and international relations on the whole."
Kerry acknowledged that further success was far from
guaranteed: "The implementation of this framework, which will
require the vigilance and the investment of the international
community, and full accountability of the Assad regime, presents
a hard road ahead," he said.
Despite a measure of camaraderie on display in banter
between the two men during the presentation of the two-page
framework agreement, they remained openly at odds over the U.S.
willingness to use force in Syria without U.N. backing.
REBELS DISMISSIVE
In Istanbul, the head of the Syrian rebel Supreme Military
Council, General Selim Idris, called it a blow to opposition
hopes of overthrowing Assad and accused the Syrian president of
circumventing any disarmament by already sending chemical
weapons to allies in Lebanon and Iraq in recent days.
Qassim Saadeddine, a rebel commander in northern Syria, told
Reuters: "Let the Kerry-Lavrov plan go to hell. We reject it and
we will not protect the inspectors."
Idris said, however, his forces would help the inspectors. A
U.S. official said Washington believed all Syria's chemical
weapons remained in areas under government control.
Assad, backed by Iran, crushed demonstrations demanding
democracy in 2011 and, while losing territory, has withstood a
full-blown uprising supported by Arab states and the West.
Prodded by Russia, he has now agreed to abide by a global
chemical weapons ban and submit to controls by the U.N.-backed
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, or OPCW.
That will deprive him of arms he denies having used and
spares him, at least for now, what were likely to be heavy U.S.
and French missile strikes and bombing raids.
The United Nations said on Saturday it had received all
documents necessary for Syria to join the chemical weapons
convention. Syria would come under the treaty starting on Oct.
14, it said.
Assad's opponents criticise the United States and its allies
for the focus on chemical weapons, which account for a very
small number of the more than 100,000 dead in the war, and of
abandoning them to face a deadly, Russian-armed enemy.
On Saturday, as government jets struck rebel-held suburbs of
the capital and troops fought rebels on the ground, one
opposition activist in Damascus voiced anger and resignation
"The most important point is the act of killing, no matter
what is the weapon," said Tariq al-Dimashqi. "The killing will
continue. No change will happen. That is it."
Syrian state media broadcast the Geneva news conference
live, indicating that Damascus was satisfied with the deal.
DEAL OFFERS WAY OUT
Having taken the surprise decision two weeks ago to seek
congressional approval for strikes to punish Assad for using
poison gas, Obama faced a dilemma when lawmakers appeared likely
to deny him authorisation.
They cited unease about inadvertently helping Islamist
militants among the rebels and a wariness of new entanglements
in the Middle East after wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The weapons deal proposed by Putin, a former KGB agent
intent on restoring some of the influence Moscow lost with the
Soviet collapse two decades ago, offered Obama a way out.
But Obama has been bombarded with criticism for his handling
of Syria and a muddled message, moving the United States toward,
and then back from the brink of striking Syria over an Aug. 21
poison gas attack that Washington blames on Assad.
Republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham, who
advocate deeper U.S. involvement in Syria's civil war, blasted
the deal, saying it would effectively allow Assad months to
"delay and deceive."
"It requires a wilful suspension of disbelief to see this
agreement as anything other than the start of a diplomatic blind
alley, and the Obama administration is being led into it by
Bashar Assad and Vladimir Putin," they said.
Carl Levin, a Democrat aligned with Obama and head of the
Senate Armed Services Committee, hailed the agreement and noted
it did not restrict the United States from supporting the
moderate Syrian opposition or acting unilaterally, if needed.
Under the terms of the U.S.-Russian agreement, the U.N.
Security Council - on which Russia has a veto - will oversee the
process. Syria must let the OPCW complete an initial inspection
of its chemical weapons sites by November.
Kerry said Assad must produce a "comprehensive listing" of
its chemical weapons within a week. The goal is to complete
destruction of Syria's arsenal in the first half of 2014.
The agreement states that a Security Council resolution
should allow for regular assessments of Syria's behaviour and
"in the event of non-compliance ... the UN Security Council
should impose measures under Chapter VII of the UN Charter".
Chapter VII can include force but can be limited to other
kinds of sanction. When Kerry said the council "must" impose
measures under Chapter VII, Lavrov interrupted to point out that
the agreed text says only it "should" impose penalties.
"There's no diminution of options," Kerry said, noting
Obama's right under U.S. law to order military action, with or
without support from Congress or any international body.
The Pentagon said it had made no change to the forces it had
lined up. A spokesman said, "The credible threat of military
force has been key to driving diplomatic progress."
Lavrov said of the agreement, "There is nothing said about
the use of force and not about any automatic sanctions."
Putin has supported Assad's contention that the sarin gas
attack on Aug. 21, which Washington says killed over 1,400
civilians, was the work of rebels trying to provoke Western
intervention.
Lavrov said, however, that Russia would support U.N.
punishment for anyone whose guilt was clearly proven.
A new round of argument about responsibility for the Aug. 21
deaths is likely in coming days, once U.N. inspectors deliver
their report on the incident to the world body.
PEACE NEGOTIATIONS?
In two weeks, when the U.N. General Assembly convenes in New
York, Lavrov and Kerry have said they will meet the U.N. Syria
envoy to see if they can push forward a plan for an
international peace conference to negotiate an end to the war.
An effort last year for a political solution, dubbed the
"Geneva Plan" and calling for a transitional government, went
nowhere as Assad refused to cede power and the opposition
insisted he could not be a part of any new political order.
Kerry said Saturday's chemical weapons deal could be "the
first concrete step" toward a final settlement. Lavrov said he
hoped all parties to the conflict could attend a conference in
October, without setting pre-conditions for their attendance.
There is little sign of softening among Syrians, however, or
among rival backers in the Middle East, where the conflict is
part of a broader regional confrontation with sectarian elements
between Shi'ite Iran and Sunni Muslim Arab leaders.
The opposition Syrian National Coalition in Istanbul elected
a moderate Islamist, former political prisoner Ahmad Tumeh, as
its provisional prime minister on Saturday. Members said they
hoped Tumeh could help make the often fractious opposition's
case in negotiations to achieve their demands.
Senior Kerry aides involved in the talks said that the
United States and Russia agreed that Syria has 1,000 tonnes of
chemical agents, including nerve gas sarin and mustard gas - one
of the world's largest stockpiles of such material.
But the officials said there was no agreement on how many
sites must be inspected. Washington thinks it is at least 45.
One U.S. official called the task "daunting to say the
least". Another noted there were "targets ... not a deadline".
The weapons are likely to be removed through a combination
of destroying them in Syria and shipping some for destruction
elsewhere, U.S. officials said. Russia is one possible site for
destruction, but no final decisions have been made.
The Hague-based OPCW has never moved weapons across borders
before, because of the risk, and never worked in a war zone.