BEIRUT Oct 19 Syrian rebels blew up an army
checkpoint outside Damascus on Saturday and more than 30
combatants from both sides died in the blast and ensuing
clashes, a monitoring group said.
The pro-opposition Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
15 rebels and at least 16 soldiers were killed.
The British-based Observatory said the checkpoint explosion,
near the suburbs of Mleiha and Jaramana, was detonated by a
suicide bomber from the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front.
Nusra supporters on Twitter, however, said the bomber had
intended to blow himself up in the car, but instead got out
before setting off the explosives inside. They said rebel forces
had captured the checkpoint hit by the car bomb and were
battling to take a second one nearby.
Syrian state television reported the blast but gave no death
toll, saying only that several people had been killed or wounded
in a "terrorist bombing".
The Observatory, which has a network of activists across
Syria, said Syrian fighter jets retaliated by striking nearby
opposition-held areas such as Mleiha.
Video uploaded by activists showed a huge column of smoke
billowing up from the scene, and the sound of fighter jets
streaking overhead could be heard.
Rebels also fired rockets into Jaramana, a suburb held by
the government, according to the Observatory. It said the air
force carried out four strikes on adjacent rebel-held districts.
More than 100,000 people have been killed in Syria's
2-1/2-year-old conflict, which began with popular protests
against President Bashar al-Assad before degenerating into civil
war. The war has pitched most of the country into violence
along sectarian and ethnic lines.
In the northern province of Hassaka, a rebel suicide bomber
blew himself up at a base belonging to Kurdish militants,
killing at least one Kurdish fighter, the Observatory said.
Kurdish groups have been fighting for autonomy from both the
rebels and the army.
DAMASCUS SUBURB UNDER SIEGE
In Damascus, activists said Syrian forces also tried to
storm the suburb of Mouadamiya, which the army has blockaded for
months, leading to a rising death toll from hunger and
malnutrition.
The army had advanced, but had yet to enter the suburb, said
Qusair Zakariya, an activist there.
"Our rebels are fighting hard to repel the regime ... We've
been doing our best to try to evacuate civilians from the
western front of the town because they're now exposed to
shelling and tank fire," he said, speaking by Skype over audible
bursts of rocket fire.
Like most rebel enclaves in the suburbs that ring Damascus,
Mouadamiya has been under an army-imposed siege for months,
causing a particularly acute shortage of food and supplies.
Doctors in the town have reported an increasing number of
deaths from malnutrition, especially among children.
The United States condemned the siege on Friday, saying the
Assad government had only allowed a limited number of civilians
to escape from Mouadamiya and that it must allow food, water and
medicine to reach those still inside.
"We also warn the regime ... not to use limited evacuations
of civilians as an excuse to attack those residents who remain
behind," it said. "The regime's deliberate prevention of the
delivery of life-saving humanitarian supplies to thousands of
civilians is unconscionable."
The World Health Organization said on Saturday that two
suspected cases of polio had been detected in the eastern
province of Deir al-Zor, the first appearance of the incurable
viral disease in Syria in 14 years.
Western powers have mostly backed opposition forces trying
to end four decades of Assad family rule, but have hesitated to
supply military aid to the rebels, fearing the rising influence
of al Qaeda. Russia and Iran have supported Assad unstintingly.
International efforts to stop the bloodshed in Syria have
stuttered for months, but Russia and the United States are now
planning to hold peace talks in Geneva next month.
The deeply divided opposition remains reluctant to attend,
however, and Assad's government has already said it will not
consider any deal that requires the president to step down.
The international envoy for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, said
during a visit to Cairo on Saturday there would be no
preconditions to attending the peace conference.