* Syria says downing of Turkish jet self-defence
* Turkey calls it act of aggression, wants NATO backing
* Fighting goes on inside Syria
By Jon Hemming
ANKARA, June 26 Turkey is to demand backing from
its NATO allies on Tuesday at a special meeting called after
Syrian troops shot down a Turkish warplane last week in an
incident Damascus said was self-defence but which Ankara branded
an "act of aggression".
It is only the second time in NATO's 63-year history that it
has convened under Article 4 of its charter which provides for
consultations when a member state feels its territorial
integrity, political independence or security is under threat.
Turkey rejected assertions from Damascus that its forces had
no option but to fire on the F-4 jet as it flew over Syrian
waters close to the coast on Friday.
In a letter to the U.N. Security Council, Turkey condemned
the "hostile act by the Syrian authorities against Turkey's
national security", saying it posed "a serious threat to peace
and security in the region".
Deputy Prime Minister Bulent Arinc told a news conference
Syria's actions "would not go unpunished".
The incident has further heightened tensions between Turkey
and Syria already strained to near breaking point over the
16-month uprising against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's
rule.
Though not known for his restraint, Turkish Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan has so far been measured in his response, perhaps
due to Western reluctance to commit to any military action and
wary himself of anything that could trigger a regional sectarian
war.
European Union foreign ministers called on Monday for Turkey
to show restraint, saying they would increase pressure on Assad.
"Military intervention in Syria is out of the question,"
said Dutch Foreign Minister Uri Rosenthal.
After a seven-hour Turkish cabinet meeting in which an air
force chief gave a detailed briefing on Friday's incident, Arinc
said Erdogan would make an announcement on Syria on Tuesday.
Syria's description of the event as an act of self defence,
though tempered with commitment to a "neighbourly relationship",
seemed likely to further anger Ankara.
ACT OF DEFENCE
"The plane disappeared and then reappeared in Syrian
airspace, flying at 100 metres altitude and about 1-2kms
(0.6-1.2 miles) from the Syrian coast," Syrian Foreign Ministry
spokesman Jihad Makdissi told a Damascus news conference.
"We had to react immediately, even if the plane was Syrian
we would have shot it down," he said. "The Syrian response was
an act of defence of our sovereignty carried out by
anti-aircraft machinegun which has a maximum range of 2.5 km."
Syria warned Turkey and NATO against retaliating.
"NATO is supposed to be there to strengthen countries," said
Makdissi. "If their meeting is for hostile reasons (they should
know that) Syrian land and waters are sacred."
The only other time NATO has convened under Article 4 was in
2003 to discuss the Iraq war, again at the request of Turkey.
The unarmed reconnaissance jet had briefly entered Syrian
airspace as it approached land after patrolling the eastern
Mediterranean, Arinc said, but was warned by Turkish radar
controllers and immediately left and turned again out to sea. It
then made another approach to land when it was shot down 13
miles off the coast in international airspace, he said, out of
the reach of Syria's anti-aircraft guns
"According to the data in our hands, it points to our plane
being shot by a laser or heat-guided surface-to-air missile. The
fact our plane was not given an early radar warning, suggests it
was not a radar-guided missile," said Arinc.
By invoking Article 4 of the NATO charter, rather than
Article 5 which calls for military action, Turkey has signalled
it wants action against Syria short of armed intervention.
"Ankara itself has been averse to consider military action
against Syria so far. So it is likely that the invocation of
Article 4 is designed to put more diplomatic pressure on Assad,"
said Clara Marina O'Donnell, a fellow at the Brookings
Institution in Washington.
DESERTION
In shell-shattered districts of Homs, the heart of the
uprising against Assad, rebels battled troops as aid workers
tried to evacuate civilians. Turkish television reported the
desertion of a Syrian general and other officers across the
border.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said it
was again trying to arrange a safe evacuation of trapped
civilians from Homs. But anti-government activists reported
heavy shelling on central districts, including Jouret al-Shiyah
and al-Qarabis. Video showed detonations and machinegun bursts
from the skeletal remains of abandoned apartment blocks.
The activist Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said
Assad's troops carried out raids and arrests in areas still
under army control, and heavy fighting between government forces
and rebel fighters was reported in the opposition centres of
Idlib, Deir al-Zor and Deraa, the birthplace of the uprising.
The United Nations has said more than 10,000 people have
been killed by government forces, while Syria has said at least
2,600 members of the military and security forces have been
killed by what it calls foreign-backed "Islamist terrorists."
The intensification of the fighting has raised fears in
Turkey of a flood of refugees and a slide into ethnic and
religious warfare that could envelop the region. Ankara, like
the West, is torn between a wish to remove Assad and the fear
that any armed intervention could unleash uncontrollable forces.
