* Assad shown in public for first time since July bombing
* Reports of Vice-President Shara's defection denied
* 190 killed in bombardments by gov't forces - opposition
activists
* New Syria envoy Brahimi: need to clarify UN support for
mission
By Tom Perry
BEIRUT, Aug 19 Syrian President Bashar al-Assad
performed Eid prayers in a Damascus mosque on Sunday, state
television showed, his first appearance in public since a
stunning July bombing in the capital that killed four of his top
security officials.
Assad, battling a 17-month-old uprising against 42 years of
rule by his family, was accompanied by his prime minister and
foreign minister but not his vice president, Farouq al-Shara,
whose reported defection was denied the previous day.
His administration shaken by the July 18 attack and
defections including that of his last prime minister, Assad's
recent appearances had been restricted to state television
footage of him during official business. Most recently, he was
shown swearing in the new prime minister a week ago.
Syria's civil war has intensified since the audacious attack
that killed members of Assad's long inaccessible inner circle
including his defence minister and brother-in-law.
With diplomatic efforts to end the war hampered by divisions
between world powers and inter-Arab rivalries, Syria faces an
unabating conflict that threatens to destabilise the Middle East
with its sectarian reverberations, pitting a mainly Sunni Muslim
opposition against the Alawite minority to which Assad belongs.
In the footage broadcast on Sunday, Assad sat cross-legged
during a sermon in which Syria was described as the victim of
terrorism and a conspiracy hatched by the United States, Israel,
the West and Arab states but which would not "defeat our Islam,
our ideology and our determination in Syria".
Eid prayers mark the end of the Islamic holy month of
Ramadan.
Assad, dressed in a suit and tie, smiled as he greeted
officials including senior members of his Baath Party.
In attendance were Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem and
Prime Minister Wael al-Halki. He is the replacement for Riyad
Hijab, a Sunni who has joined the opposition to Assad since his
defection was announced on Aug. 6.
Hijab was the highest-level Syrian official to desert the
government so far. Reports on Saturday that Shara, also a Sunni,
had tried to bolt to Jordan drew a denial from the government.
Shara had "never thought for a moment about leaving the
country", according to a statement from his office broadcast on
state television. Shara, whose cousin - an intelligence officer
- announced his own defection on Thursday, comes from Deraa
province where the revolt began against Assad.
The 73-year-old ex-foreign minister kept a low profile as
the revolt mushroomed but surfaced in public last month at a
state funeral for three of the slain officials: the fourth died
later of his wounds.
The statement said he had worked since the start of the
uprising to find a peaceful, political solution and welcomed the
appointment of Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi as a new
international mediator for Syria.
Brahimi, who hesitated for days before accepting a job that
France's U.N. envoy Gerard Araud called an "impossible mission",
will replace former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan, who is
leaving at the end of the month.
Annan's six-point plan to stop the violence and advance
towards negotiations was based on an April ceasefire agreement
which never took hold. The conflict has deepened since then.
EID PROTESTS AGAINST ASSAD
Assad's forces have resorted increasingly to air power to
hold back lightly armed insurgents in Damascus and Aleppo,
Syria's largest city and business hub. More than 18,000 people
have died in Syria's bloodshed and about 170,000 have fled the
country, according to the United Nations.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said more than 190
Syrians were killed on Saturday, 62 of them in Damascus and the
surrounding countryside as a result of bombardment by government
forces. The figure could not be independently verified.
The Observatory added that protesters took to the streets in
and around Damascus and in Idlib province in the northwest to
demand an end to Assad's rule following Sunday's Eid rites.
Aleppo has been the theatre for some of the heaviest recent
fighting. Rebels hold several districts in the country's largest
city and have tried to push back an army counter-offensive.
In the town of Tel, north of Damascus, local activists said
the bodies of 40 people killed by bombardment were gathered
together for a joint burial. A picture showed what appeared to
be several corpses wrapped in colourful blankets on a street.
Syrian state television reported that government forces had
thwarted several attempts by armed groups to infiltrate Syria
from neighbouring Lebanon, a country whose own fragile stability
has been put under strain by the conflict next door.
OBSERVERS SET TO LEAVE
Brahimi will have a new title, Joint Special Representative
for Syria. Diplomats said this was to distance him from Annan,
who complained that his peaceful transition plan was crippled by
splits between Western powers - who want Assad out - and Russia
- his weightiest ally - and China in the U.N. Security Council.
Describing the situation in Syria as "absolutely terrible",
Brahimi told Reuters he urgently needed to clarify what support
the United Nations can give him and said it was too soon to say
whether Assad should step down - in contrast to Annan who said
it was clear the Syrian leader "must leave office".
The last U.N. observers who deployed in Syria four months
ago to monitor Annan's failed ceasefire planned to leave after
midnight on Sunday, when their mandate expires.
They will leave a "liaison office" open in Damascus after
their departure, though its size and role have not been
finalised, a U.N. spokeswoman said.