By Jonathon Burch and Oliver Holmes
| ANKARA/BAB AL-SALAMEH
ANKARA/BAB AL-SALAMEH Syria - Aug 28 Syria's
refugee exodus is accelerating and up to 200,000 people could
settle in Turkey alone if the conflict worsens, the United
Nations warned on Tuesday, increasing pressure for creation of a
buffer zone inside Syria.
Turkey has floated the idea of a "safe zone" to be set up
for civilians under foreign protection as fighting has
intensified in a 17-month-old uprising against President Bashar
al-Assad.
Up to 5,000 refugees a day have been crossing into Turkey
over the past two weeks while the pace of refugees arriving at a
camp in northern Jordan has doubled, heralding what could be a
much bigger movement there, the U.N. refugee agency said.
Although there is no sign divided world powers are ready to
back a buffer and no-fly zone, as rebels and aid organisations
would like, U.N. Security Council foreign ministers are expected
to discuss the idea at a meeting on Thursday.
While Turkey could in theory create a buffer zone itself, it
has said it is reluctant to go it alone.
Already hosting more than 80,000 refugees, Turkey has warned
it could run out of space if the number goes above 100,000.
"We are already looking at potentially up to 200,000 and are
working with the Turkish government to make the necessary
plans," Sybella Wilkes, spokeswoman of the U.N. High
Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), told Reuters in Geneva.
Turkey fears the presence of refugees fleeing a conflict
with a sectarian dimension could worsen its own tensions as well
as straining resources.
Turkey will open four new camps for Syrian refugees by next
week, bringing its capacity to 120,000 people, its disaster
management agency said, but thousands remain stuck inside Syria.
"We will be asking the United Nations to be more active in
terms of helping the Syrians on their side of the border," said
one Turkish official, who declined to be named. He complained
that Turkey had received little help so far.
Relations between Turkey and Syria have deteriorated sharply
during the uprising. Syria accuses its neighbour, hosting rebel
forces, of backing 'terrorist' infiltration and shot down a
Turkish plane in June.
FIGHTING WORSENS
The refugee flow to Turkey has grown as fighting has
worsened around Syria's biggest city, Aleppo, split between
rebels and Assad's forces in a street-by-street battle that has
ground on for weeks.
Heavy fighting has also returned to districts around
Damascus, one month after rebels were driven back from the
centre of the capital. Twelve people were killed by a car bomb
at a funeral in Damascus on Tuesday, state television said.
Activists said the attack targeted Assad supporters.
At least 18,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million
Syrians are in need of aid or assistance, the United Nations
says. More than 200,000 refugees have registered in neighbouring
countries, though significantly more have left Syria.
At the Azaz-Kilis crossing, the main route into Turkey from
Aleppo, Syrians described dire conditions for refugees still
trapped on the other side of the border.
"We saw people sitting on the street and sleeping. They
don't have a toilet. It's very bad ... No food. Children in the
street," said Juma'a Handawi, shortly after crossing.
Pick-up trucks crammed with people, mattresses, clothes and
wooden furniture ferry refugees to the border. Rebel fighters
draped with ammunition belts and carrying automatic rifles
loiter among women and children waiting to cross.
Ankara fears a mass influx on the scale of the 1991 Gulf
War, when half a million people poured into Turkey.
OBSTACLES AT U.N.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who will chair
Thursday's U.N. meeting, said on Monday a no-fly zone may become
an inevitability if refugee numbers continue to soar, while U.S.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said in Turkey this month
that all measures including a no-fly zone were on the table.
But no U.N. Security Council member has formally proposed
such a measure and there are legal and practical obstacles to
establishing such a zone, diplomats say, as well as strong
opposition from Russia and China.
"At the moment we're not expecting much," said one French
diplomatic source of the meeting on Thursday.
Many of the refugees in Turkey and other neighbouring states
have been housed in schools and sports centres but, with the
academic term due to begin, they are being moved on.
Refugees sheltering at schools in Marj, a town in Lebanon's
Bekaa Valley, were told to find somewhere else to stay after the
education ministry ordered all schools to be cleared by Sept. 2
for the registration of students, a local official said.
Men, women and children stood in the street in front of one
school with their bags and suitcases, some unsure where to go.
"I will look for a house to rent and if we can't find one,
we will have to go back to Syria, and whatever will happen is
going to happen," said Abu Amar, who fled from fighting in the
Damascus district of Kafr Souseh last month.
Activists said the new wave of refugees to Jordan may have
been caused by shelling on houses in the southern town of Busra
al-Sham that killed at least 15 women and children last week.
Jordan called for help with the refugee influx.
"We are being burnt by the impact of this crisis in a direct
manner," Minister of State for Information Samih Maaytah told
Reuters.