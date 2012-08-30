* Egyptian leader says standing against Assad "ethical duty"
* Rebels say shot down Syrian jet fighter
* Deadlocked U.N. council to discuss Syria
By Yeganeh Torbati and Khaled Yacoub Oweis
DUBAI/AMMAN, Aug 30 Egypt called on Thursday for
intervention to halt bloodshed in Syria, telling a meeting of
120 nations it was their duty to stand against the "oppressive
regime" of Bashar al-Assad, prompting a Syrian walkout.
President Mohamed Mursi, elected two months ago after a
popular uprising toppled Egypt's long-standing leader Hosni
Mubarak, said Assad had lost legitimacy in his fight to crush a
17-month-old revolt in which 20,000 people have been killed.
Mursi's scathing speech to a summit of non-aligned leaders,
hosted by Assad's Shi'ite ally Iran, prompted Syria's foreign
minister to accuse the moderate Sunni Islamist leader of
inciting further bloodshed in Syria.
The political broadside against the Syrian president came as
rebels said they shot down a fighter plane in northern Syria,
where his air force has been bombarding opposition-held towns in
a fierce counter-offensive against insurgents.
It was the latest strike by Assad's foes on the air power he
has increasingly relied on to crush the uprising. Rebels said
this week they attacked a northern military air base and shot
down a helicopter that was bombarding a district of Damascus.
"The bloodshed in Syria is our responsibility on all our
shoulders and we have to know that the bloodshed cannot stop
without effective interference from all of us," Mursi said.
"We all have to announce our full solidarity with the
struggle of those seeking freedom and justice in Syria, and
translate this sympathy into a clear political vision that
supports a peaceful transition to a democratic system of rule
that reflects the demands of the Syrian people for freedom."
His comments prompted Syria's Foreign Minister Walid
al-Moualem to storm out of the meeting, complaining that Mursi
was inciting fighters to "continue shedding Syrian blood",
Syrian state television said.
ASSAD SAYS NEEDS TIME
Assad, in his first television interview since rebels took
their fight into the heart of Damascus and the country's biggest
city, Aleppo, said on Wednesday his fight to put down the
uprising was going well but needed more time.
"Everyone wants this battle to be completed in days or weeks
but this isn't reasonable, because we are in the middle of a
regional and international struggle and it needs time to be
resolved," he said.
Mainly peaceful protests were met with force by Assad's
military, and the uprising has degenerated into a civil war with
sectarian overtones and regional dimensions. The mainly Sunni
Muslim rebels are backed by regional Sunni powers, particularly
Gulf Arab states and Turkey.
Assad, whose Alawite community is an offshoot of Shi'ite
Islam, has support from Iran, a rival of Gulf Arab states and
Western powers. Lebanon's Shi'ite militia Hezbollah has also
shown solidarity with the Syrian president.
The role of regional powers has assumed greater significance
because of deadlock at U.N. Security Council, where diplomatic
stalemate has marginalized the major powers.
U.S., Russian and Chinese ministers are not expected to
attend Thursday's U.N. Security Council meeting on Syria,
underlining the fact that both Assad's critics and backers on
the council see little prospect of it taking any action.
"We wanted a resolution on humanitarian issues, but we faced
a double refusal," said a French diplomat, whose country will
chair the meeting in New York.
"The United States and Britain believe we have reached the
end of what can be achieved at the Security Council, and Moscow
and Beijing said that such a resolution would have been biased."
Nearly a year and a half after the uprising erupted, Assad's
political foes are equally divided.
A member of the Syrian National Council, which once hoped to
win international endorsement as the country's
leadership-in-waiting, resigned this week complaining it was not
doing enough to back the revolt and must be replaced by a new
political authority.
"My sense was that the SNC was not up to facing the
increasing challenges on the ground," Basma Kodmani, the latest
council member to break from the SNC, told Reuters.
PLANE "SHOT DOWN"
The Syrian Martyrs Brigade said on Thursday it brought down
a plane near the town of al-Thayabiya. Video footage on Al
Arabiya television showed what appeared to be smoke in the sky
and a person parachuting down. An army helicopter hovered over
the area, apparently in search of the pilot.
"The brigade has started targeting the regime's air assets,
including military airports," a member of the group said from
Idlib, declining to give further details.
As well as targeting rebels, Assad's jets and artillery have
also struck at least 10 bakeries in Aleppo province in the last
three weeks, killing dozens of people as they waited in line to
buy bread, the U.S.-based Human Rights Watch said.
It said the attacks were either deliberate or done without
care to avoid the hundred of civilians forced to queue outside a
dwindling number of bakeries in Syria's biggest city, a front
line in the civil war.
One attack two weeks ago killed around 60 people and wounded
more than 70, it said.
The fighting around Aleppo, Damascus and the southern
province of Deraa, where protests against Assad first erupted in
March 2011, has prompted waves of refugees to flood into
neighbouring Turkey and Jordan.
Turkey urged the United Nations to protect displaced Syrians
inside their own country, to take the pressure off its crowded
refugee camps, and France said it was studying the issue of
buffer zones in Syria, an idea Assad dismissed as unrealistic.