* Turkish military hits targets in Syria
* Government seeks approval for foreign military ops
* Mortar bomb killed five in Turkish town
* NATO ambassadors meet to discuss threat to member state
By Seyhmus Cakan and Kadir Celikcan
AKCAKALE, Turkey, Oct 4 Turkish artillery hit
targets near Syria's Tel Abyad border town for a second day on
Thursday, killing several Syrian soldiers according to activists
and security sources, after a mortar bomb fired from the area
killed five Turkish civilians.
Turkey's government said "aggressive action" against its
territory by Syria's military had become a serious threat to its
national security and sought parliamentary approval for the
deployment of Turkish troops beyond its borders.
"Turkey has no interest in a war with Syria. But Turkey is
capable of protecting its borders and will retaliate when
necessary," Ibrahim Kalin, a senior adviser to Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan, said on his Twitter account.
"Political, diplomatic initiatives will continue," he said.
In the most serious cross-border escalation of the 18-month
uprising in Syria, Turkey hit back after what it called "the
last straw" when a mortar hit a residential neighbourhood of the
southern border town of Akcakale on Wednesday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said several Syrian
soldiers were killed in the Turkish bombardment of a military
post near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, a few miles across the
frontier from Akcakale. It did not say how many soldiers died.
"We know that they have suffered losses," a Turkish security
source told Reuters, without giving further details.
NATO said it stood by member-nation Turkey and urged Syria
to put an end to "flagrant violations of international law."
The U.S.-led Western military alliance held an urgent late
night meeting in Brussels to discuss the matter and in New York,
Turkey asked the U.N. Security Council to take the "necessary
action" to stop Syrian aggression.
In a letter to the president of the 15-nation Security
Council, Turkish U.N. Ambassador Ertugrul Apakan called the
firing of the mortar bomb "a breach of international peace and
security."
U.N. diplomats said Security Council members hoped it would
issue a non-binding statement on Thursday that would condemn the
mortar attack "in the strongest terms" and demand an end to
violations of Turkey's territorial sovereignty.
Members had hoped to issue the statement on Wednesday, but
Russia - a staunch ally of Syria's, which along with China has
vetoed three U.N. resolutions condemning President Bashar
al-Assad's government - asked for a delay, diplomats said.
AGGRESSIVE ACTION
Turkey's parliament had already been due to vote on Thursday
on extending a five-year-old authorisation for foreign military
operations, an agreement originally intended to allow strikes on
Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq.
But the memorandum signed by Erdogan and sent to parliament
overnight said that despite repeated warnings and diplomatic
initiatives, the Syrian military had launched aggressive action
against Turkish territory, presenting "additional risks".
"This situation has reached a level of creating a serious
threat and risks to our national security. At this point the
need has emerged to take the necessary measures to act promptly
and swiftly against additional risks and threats," it said.
It was not clear who fired the mortar into Turkey, but
security sources said it had come from near Tel Abyad and that
Turkey was increasing the number of troops along its border.
"Our armed forces in the border region responded immediately
to this abominable attack in line with their rules of
engagement; targets were struck through artillery fire against
places in Syria identified by radar," Erdogan's office said in a
statement late on Wednesday.
"Turkey will never leave unanswered such kinds of
provocation by the Syrian regime against our national security."
Syria said it was investigating the source of the mortar
bomb and urged restraint. Information Minister Omran Zoabi
conveyed his condolences to the Turkish people, saying his
country respected the sovereignty of neighbouring countries.
U.S., NATO BACKING
Some residents of Akcakale abandoned their homes close to
the border and spent the night on the streets. Others gathered
outside the local mayor's office, afraid to return to their
homes as the dull thud of distant artillery fire rumbled across
the town.
"We haven't been able to sleep in our own homes for 15 days,
we had to sleep in our relatives' houses further away from the
border because it's not safe down there," said shopkeeper Hadi
Celik, 42, a father of five.
Washington sees Turkey as a pivotal player in backing
Syria's opposition and planning for the post-Assad era. The
White House said on Wednesday it stood by "our Turkish ally."
But Ankara has found itself increasingly isolated and frustrated
by a lack of international consensus on how to end the conflict.
Erdogan long cultivated good relations with Assad, but
became a harsh critic after Syria's popular revolt began last
year, accusing him of creating a "terrorist state." Erdogan has
allowed Syrian rebels to organise on Turkish soil and pushed for
a foreign-protected safe zone inside Syria.
On Monday, Syria's foreign minister accused Turkey, the
United States, France, Saudi Arabia and Qatar of arming and
funding rebels intent on toppling Assad, a charge Ankara has
repeatedly denied.
Turkey's military response contrasted with its relative
restraint when Syria shot down a Turkish reconnaissance jet in
June. Ankara then increased its military presence along its
900-km (560-mile) border with Syria and called a meeting of
NATO's North Atlantic Council.
That meeting was only the second time in NATO's 63-year
history that members had convened under Article 4 of its charter
which provides for consultations when a member state feels its
territorial integrity, political independence or security is
under threat.
The same article was invoked for the meeting of NATO
ambassadors in Brussels late on Wednesday, after which they said
the shelling "constitutes a cause of greatest concern for, and
is strongly condemned by, all allies".
Some 30,000 people have been killed across Syria, activists
say, in a conflict with growing sectarian overtones which
threatens to draw in regional Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers.
Violence inside Syria intensified on Wednesday with three
suicide car bombs and a mortar barrage ripping through a
government-controlled district of Aleppo housing a military
officers' club, killing 48 people, according to activists.