By Jonathon Burch and Murad Sezer
AKCAKALE, Turkey, Oct 4 Turkey stepped up
retaliatory artillery strikes on a Syrian border town on
Thursday, killing several Syrian soldiers, while its parliament
approved further military action in the event of another
spillover of the Syrian conflict.
Seeking to unwind the most serious cross-border escalation
in its 18-month-old crackdown on dissent, Damascus apologised
through the United Nations for shelling which killed five
civilians in southeast Turkey on Wednesday and said it would not
happen again, Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Besir Atalay said.
Syria's staunch ally Russia said it had received assurances
from Damascus that the mortar strike had been a tragic accident.
But Turkey's government said "aggressive action" against its
territory by Syria's military had become a serious threat to its
national security and parliament approved the deployment of
Turkish troops beyond its borders if needed.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said the fundamental
aim of parliament's mandate was as a deterrent.
"We as Turkey just want peace and security in our region. We
could never be interested in something like starting a war. The
consequences of war are plain to see in Iraq and Afghanistan,"
Erdogan told reporters at a news conference in Ankara.
He said the shelling was the eighth attack of its kind from
Syria, but that the previous incidents had only caused material
damage and Damascus had ignored Ankara's warnings on the issue.
"The Turkish Republic is a state capable of defending its
citizens and borders. Nobody should try and test our
determination on this subject," he added.
At the United Nations, Russia blocked the adoption of a
draft statement condemning the Syrian shelling of Akcakale and
proposed a text that would call for "restraint" on the border
without referring to breaches of international law.
Western diplomats complained that Russia's proposals, if
accepted, would weaken the statement to an unacceptable degree.
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon was "alarmed by
escalating tensions" between Syria and Turkey and warned that
the risk of the 18-month-old Syrian conflict embroiling the
entire region was growing, his spokesman said.
China's Foreign Ministry urged Turkey and Syria to exercise
restraint.
The peaceful pro-democracy movement which surfaced in March
2011 in Syria turned into a full-scale armed revolt after
President Bashar al-Assad tried to crush it and is now becoming
a sectarian conflict that could destabilise neighbouring states.
Turkey hit back after what it called "the last straw" when
the mortar hit Akcakale, killing a mother, her three children
and a female relative.
Atalay said Turkey had exercised its right to retaliation
and that parliament's authorisation for a foreign military
deployment was not a "war memorandum".
"It's a deterrent measure taken in line with Turkey's
interests, for use when it needs to protect itself," he told
reporters.
Three armoured personnel carriers were positioned on the
southern edge of Akcakale, their guns trained on the Syrian town
of Tel Abyad a few miles (kilometres) across the frontier. The
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three Syrian soldiers
were killed by Turkish shelling of a military post nearby.
Syrian state media has not reported any casualties.
The observatory also reported clashes between Syrian rebels
and the Syrian army at the military post, and said the rebels
had killed 21 elite Republican Guards on Thursday in an ambush
on an army minibus in a suburb northwest of Damascus.
AGGRESSIVE ACTION
The southern edge of Akcakale, right on the border,
resembles a ghost town. Houses stand empty and shops are
shuttered. Much of the population is ethnically Arab and many
men walk around in the traditional Arab jalabiyya and red and
white headscarves.
"Everyone is gone, look around," said Ibrahim Cilden, 33,
who lives only a few houses away from the one which was hit on
Wednesday. A new camp for Syrian refugees sits on the edge of
the town but nobody has yet moved in.
"Where have they built it? Right at the exit to our town. So
the Syrians fire mortars at us. We act like a magnet," he said.
Turkey's parliament already had been due to vote on Thursday
on extending a five-year-old authorisation for foreign military
operations, an agreement originally intended to allow strikes on
Kurdish militant bases in northern Iraq.
But the memorandum signed by Erdogan and sent for
parliamentary approval also said that despite repeated warnings
and diplomatic initiatives, the Syrian military had launched
aggressive action against Turkish territory, presenting a
"serious threat".
"At this point the need has emerged to take the necessary
measures to act promptly and swiftly against additional risks
and threats," it said.
Police fired tear gas to stop a group of 25-30 anti-war
protesters, chanting "We don't want war" and "the Syrian people
are our brothers", from approaching parliament as deputies
debated the motion.
In Istanbul, around 5,000 people joined an anti-war protest
which turned into a demonstration against Turkey's ruling AK
Party on Thursday evening.
"The AKP wants war, the people want peace," the crowds
chanted as riot police looked on. "No to war, peace right now."
It was not clear who fired the mortar into Turkey, but
security sources said it had come from near Tel Abyad and that
Turkey was increasing the number of troops along its border.
Syria said it was investigating the source of the mortar
bomb and urged restraint. Information Minister Omran Zoabi said
his country respected the sovereignty of neighbouring countries.
Russia said Damascus had vowed there would not be a repeat.
"We think it is of fundamental importance for Damascus to
state that officially," RIA Novosti news agency quoted Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying during a visit to
Islamabad.
CONDEMNATION
Turkey's military response contrasted with its relative
restraint when Syria shot down a Turkish reconnaissance jet in
June. Ankara increased its military presence along its 900-km
(560-mile) border with Syria and called a meeting of NATO's
North Atlantic Council.
At the time, Erdogan warned any Syrian element approaching
Turkey's border and deemed a threat would be treated as a
military target.
World leaders condemned the mortar strike but urged
restraint.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague told Reuters the
Turkish response was "understandable" but warned against an
escalation, while EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton
called on Syria to respect the territorial integrity of its
neighbours.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned Syria's actions
against Turkey and urged all involved to show "common sense".
NATO said it stood by member-nation Turkey and urged Syria
to put an end to "flagrant violations of international law."
The U.S.-led Western military alliance held an urgent late
night meeting in Brussels to discuss the matter and in New York,
Turkey asked the U.N. Security Council to take the "necessary
action" to stop Syrian aggression.
Some 30,000 people have been killed across Syria, activists
say, in a conflict with growing sectarian overtones which
threatens to draw in regional Sunni Muslim and Shi'ite powers.
Turkey is sheltering more than 90,000 refugees from Syria
and fears a mass influx similar to the flight of half a million
Iraqi Kurds into Turkey after the 1991 Gulf War.
Violence inside Syria intensified on Wednesday with three
suicide car bombs and a mortar barrage ripping through a
government-controlled district of Aleppo housing a military
officers' club, killing 48 people, according to activists.