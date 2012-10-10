By Jonathon Burch
HACIPASA, Turkey Oct 10 Turkey's military chief
of staff said on Wednesday his troops would respond with greater
force if bombardments from Syria keep hitting Turkish territory.
Several mortar bombs landed outside the Syrian border town
of Azmarin and heavy machinegun fire could be heard from the
Turkish side as clashes between the Syrian army and rebels
intensified along the border.
Plumes of smoke rose into the sky and cries of "God is
Greatest" rang out between the bursts of gunfire.
Turkey's armed forces have bolstered their presence along
the 900-km (560-mile) border and have been responding over the
past week to gunfire and shelling coming across from northern
Syria, where President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been
battling rebels who control swathes of territory.
"We responded but if it continues we will respond with
greater force," state television TRT quoted Turkey's Chief of
Staff, General Necdet Ozel, as saying.
NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said on Tuesday
the military alliance had plans in place to defend Turkey. He
gave no further details but a senior U.S. defence official said
NATO would likely react if Turkey made a request for assistance.
It is not clear whether the shells that have hit Turkish
territory were aimed to strike there or were due to Syrian
troops overshooting as they attacked rebel positions. Turkey has
provided sanctuary for rebel officers and fighters.
General Ozel visited the family of five civilians killed
last week by a Syrian mortar strike in the town of Akcakale
before flying by helicopter to a military base further east
along the frontier.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, once an ally of Assad
but now one of his harshest critics, said in Istanbul that
Turkey's objective was to secure peace and stability in the
region, not to interfere in Syria's domestic politics.
"We warned Assad. We reminded him of the reforms he should
introduce...unfortunately the Assad regime didn't keep its
promises to the world and its own people," Erdogan said.
"Nobody should or can expect us to remain silent in the face
of the violent oppression of people's rightful demands."
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 70 people had
been killed across the country on Wednesday, including six
rebels in the strategic town of Maarat al-Nuaman, on the
north-south highway linking Aleppo to the capital Damascus.
Activists and rebels had said on Tuesday that the insurgents
seized control of the town after a 48-hour battle but clashes
continued in and around Maarat al-Nuaman on Wednesday.
Rebels said they halted an army push to retake the town on
Wednesday in heavy fighting that killed 30 rebels and scores of
government soldiers.
"It was stopped at a heavy cost," Abu Musab Taha, a rebel
commander in the area told Reuters.
Anas Othman, a resident of Maarat al-Numaan, said the town
"is being destroyed" by air strikes and army artillery.
Opposition sources said the fall of Maarat al-Numaan has
further weakened the army supply lines to Aleppo, where urban
warfare has been raging for two months.
SYRIANS FLEE ACROSS RIVER
Scores of Syrian civilians, many of them women with
screaming children clinging to their necks, crossed a narrow
river marking the border with Turkey as they fled the fighting
in Azmarin and surrounding villages.
Residents from the Turkish village of Hacipasa helped pull
them across in small metal boats.
"The firing started getting intense last night. Some people
have been killed, some are lying wounded on the road," said a
55-year old woman, Mune, who fled Azmarin and sat with several
adults and about 20 children outside a house in Hacipasa.
"People want to escape but they can't. Many have settled in
a field outside the town and are trying to come," she said,
describing how she had helped ferry the children over another
point in the river in a metal bowl used for wheat.
Doctors and volunteers set up makeshift first aid points on
both sides of the frontier. A Turkish ambulance and several
minibuses and cars waited to take the more seriously wounded to
the main city of Antakya or district hospitals.
"Don't take me across, take me back. I want to return and
fight," said one man being carried on a stretcher, his T-shirt
stained with blood.
A sharp rise in casualties in Syria in the past month
indicates the growing intensity of the conflict, which spiralled
from peaceful protests against Assad's rule in March 2011 into a
full-scale civil war.
The Syrian government said on Wednesday that an appeal by
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon for a ceasefire was only
acceptable if the rebel forces agreed to abide by it too.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Jihad Makdissi said two previous
attempts at a ceasefire had broken down when the rebels carried
out attacks. U.N. observers at the time said government forces
had also violated the truce.
Ban had asked for a unilateral truce, Makdissi said.
Damascus replied that the goal of any truce was to prepare the
ground for dialogue, not to seek military advantage.
"We requested the Secretary General to send delegates to the
relevant countries, specifically Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey,
because those are the countries that finance, shelter, train and
arm these armed groups, so that they can show their commitment
to stopping these acts," he said.
As well as the combat along the northern border, government
and rebel forces are still fighting over districts of Homs in
the west, Aleppo in the north, and other towns and cities.
Damascus has been hit by a series of bombings of strategic
buildings that have brought the war close to Assad's seat of
power but the rebels have been unable to keep a foothold in the
center, although clashes are frequent in the suburbs.
The government has made heavy use of airpower and artillery
to halt rebel advances, flattening parts of city neighbourhoods.