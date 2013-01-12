BEIRUT Jan 12 Syrian aircraft bombed outer
districts of Damascus on Saturday after stormy weather that had
grounded them for a week eased, opposition activists in the
capital said.
Jets and helicopters fired missiles and dropped bombs on a
line of towns to the east of Damascus where rebels have pushed
out ground forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based
group linked to the opposition, said it had no immediate
information on casualties from the strikes on districts
including Maleiha and farmland areas.
Rebels control large swathes of rural land around Syria but
are stuck in a stalemate with Assad's forces in cities, where
the army has reinforced positions.
On Friday, rebels seized control of one of Syria's largest
helicopter bases, Taftanaz in Idlib province, in their first
capture of a military airfield.
Eight-six people were killed on Friday, including 30
civilians, the Observatory said. It reported air raids on Rastan
in the central Homs province.
Talks between Russia and the United States failed to make a
breakthrough on Friday, in the latest attempt to find common
ground in efforts to solve the 21-month-old revolt that has
killed more than 60,000.
The United States, which backs the revolt, says Assad can
play no role in a future Syria, while his main arms supplier
Russia said before the talks that his exit should not be a
precondition for negotiations.
"We stressed again that in our view there was no military
solution to this conflict," International mediator Lakhdar
Brahimi said in a joint statement read out after talks in Geneva
with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State William Burns and Russian
Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.
Asked by a reporter if there are had been any concrete
progress, he said: "If you are asking whether there is a
solution around the corner, I'm not sure that is the case."
(Reporting by Oliver Holmes; editing by Andrew Roche)