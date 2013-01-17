BEIRUT Jan 17 More than 100 people including
women and children were killed in a "massacre" carried out by
forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday in
Homs, a monitoring group said on Thursday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that some of
the 106 victims were burned in their homes and others were
either shot or stabbed when pro-Assad forces stormed Basatin
al-Huwaisa, a district of the central Syrian city.
Reuters cannot independently confirm reports due to
reporting restrictions.