* Indications of chemical weapons, Turkey says
* More tests needed, he says
* Russia, Britain agree to work on transitional government
By Suleiman Al-Khalidi
AMMAN, May 10 Syrian casualties treated in
Turkey show signs of being victims of chemical weapons, the
Turkish foreign minister said on Friday, adding to indications
that President Barack Obama's "red line" on the use of such arms
may have been crossed.
Wary of the false intelligence used to justify the 2003 war
in Iraq, the United States says it wants proof that chemical
weapons have been used before taking any action in Syria.
But if the evidence is confirmed it would increase the
possibility of Western intervention against Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad to stop the two-year civil war, even as the
United States and Russia try to bring the sides to peace talks.
Turkey confirmed last week it was testing blood samples from
Syrian casualties brought over the border to determine whether
they had suffered a chemical weapons attack.
"We have been making tests and we have some indications
regarding chemical weapons being used, but in order to make sure
and verify we are continuing these tests and will be sharing
these tests with U.N. agencies," Foreign Minister Ahmet
Davutoglu said in the Jordanian capital Amman on Friday.
"We know the Syrian regime has stocks .. And everybody knows
the Syrian regime has this capacity," Davutoglu said. "Of course
this has been one of our major concerns because chemical weapons
are a threat against humanity and a crime."
Obama said in August he viewed the use of chemical weapons
in Syria as a "red line". Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
said that line had been crossed a "long time ago".
"There are patients who are brought to our hospitals who
were wounded by these chemical weapons," he told NBC television.
"You can see who is affected by chemical missiles by their
burns."
Erdogan is due to meet Obama in Washington on May 16.
The U.S. president this week did not rule out action,
military or otherwise, against Assad's government, but
repeatedly stressed he would not be pressured prematurely into
deeper intervention in Syria.
While Syria denies using chemical weapons, U.S. government
sources said blood and soil samples indicate the use of the
banned nerve agent sarin. It was not clear yet though whether
local commanders or the government had ordered its use.
FEAR AS ASSAD MOUNTS OFFENSIVE
As the outside world deliberates, the conflict which has
killed 70,000 people rages on unabated.
Twenty-five people were killed when the army shelled the
central Syrian town of Halfayeh on Friday, opposition activists
said. Video posted on the Internet showed panic-stricken
residents attempting to cross a river to escape the bombardment.
What started as a series of peaceful protests against Assad
spiralled into civil war pitting mainly Sunni Muslim insurgents
against members of Assad's Alawite sect and other minorities.
Insurgents have seized many rural parts of Syria, most of
the northern city of Aleppo and are pressing in on the capital
Damascus, but Assad's forces have launched a fierce counter
offensive in the past few weeks.
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay said on
Friday she was concerned by reports of a major military build-up
by army and pro-Assad militia around the town of Qusair, near
the Lebanese border.
Pillay said residents in Qusair feared a possible repeat of
last week's events in the coastal village of Baida and the town
of Banias in which activists said more than 100 people,
including small children, were killed in a government advance.
"I am appalled at the apparent killing of women, children
and men ... which seem to indicate a campaign targeting specific
communities perceived to be supportive of the opposition,"
Pillay said.
Russia has supported Assad's government and supplied it with
weapons, but agreed with the United States this week to help
bring the sides together for an international peace conference.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister
David Cameron agreed on Friday to work towards a transitional
government in Syria, despite acknowledging differences in their
approach to the Middle Eastern country's civil war.
Cameron said international efforts envisaged "not just
bringing the regime and opposition together at one negotiating
table, but Britain, Russia, America and other countries helping
shape a transitional government that all Syrians can trust to
protect them."
Russia has been under pressure to cooperate more with
Western powers at the U.N. Security Council to end the war.
"We have a common interest in the quickest end to the
violence and the initiation of a peace process, and the
preservation of Syria as a territorially whole sovereign state,"
Putin said after talks with the British prime minister.
