* Evidence has been destoyed, U.S. and its allies say
* Western countries say strong response needed
* U.N. says Syria has agreed to ceasefire during inspections
By William Maclean
BEIRUT, Aug 26 U.N. weapons experts are due on
Monday to inspect a site where poison gas killed many hundreds
of people in Damascus suburbs, amid calls from Western capitals
for military action to punish the world's worst apparent
chemical weapons attack in 25 years.
Syria agreed on Sunday to allow the inspectors to visit the
site. The United States and its allies say evidence has been
destroyed by government shelling of the area over the past five
days, and the Syrian offer to allow inspectors came too late.
Washington has faced calls for action in response to
Wednesday's attack, which came a year after President Barack
Obama declared use of chemical weapons to be a "red line" which
would require a firm response.
Obama has been reluctant to intervene in Syria's
2-1/2-year-old conflict and U.S. officials stressed that he has
yet to make a decision on how to respond. A senior senator,
Republican Bob Corker, said on Sunday he believed Obama would
ask Congress for authorisation to use force when lawmakers
return from summer recess next month.
A senior official of the U.S. administration said there was
little doubt the Syrian government had gassed its own civilians.
The White House said Obama and French President Francois
Hollande "discussed possible responses by the international
community".
British Prime Minister David Cameron and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel agreed that "such an attack demanded a firm
response from the international community," Cameron's office
said.
Syria watchers said the government's decision to allow the
inspections may have been an attempt to stave off intervention.
"My view is that the Syrian government's apparent agreement
to the U.N. inspection has been triggered by the growing
possibility of military action," said Malcolm Chalmers, Research
Director at the Britain's Royal United Services Institute.
"I think that is why they are doing it."
In London, Foreign Secretary William Hague said evidence of
a chemical attack could have already been destroyed by
subsequent artillery shelling in the areas or degraded in the
days following the strike.
"We have to be realistic now about what the U.N. team can
achieve," he told reporters.
CEASEFIRE DURING INSPECTIONS
The United Nations said Damascus had agreed to a ceasefire
while the U.N. experts are at the site for inspections.
Syria confirmed it had agreed to allow access to the
inspectors, who arrived in Syria to investigate smaller chemical
weapons allegations just three days before the huge incident,
which occurred before dawn after a night of heavy bombardment.
Medicins sans Frontieres says at least 355 people were
reported dead in three hospitals from symptoms of poisoning.
President Bashar al-Assad's opponents have given death tolls
ranging from 500 to well over 1,000.
The experts' mandate is to find out whether chemical weapons
were used, not to assign blame, but the evidence they collect,
for example about the missile used, can provide a strong
indication about the identity of the party responsible.
If the U.N. team obtains independent evidence, it could be
easier to build an international diplomatic case for
intervention. Former weapons investigators say every hour
matters.
The team has been waiting in a Damascus luxury hotel a few
miles from the site of what appears to have been the world's
worst chemical weapons attack since Saddam Hussein's forces
gassed thousands of Iraqi Kurds in 1988.
Syria's information minister said any U.S. military action
would "create a ball of fire that will inflame the Middle East".
He said Damascus had evidence chemical arms were used by
rebels fighting to topple Assad, not by his government. Western
states say they believe the rebels lack access to poison gas or
weapons that could deliver it.
Assad's closest ally Iran, repeating Obama's own previous
rhetoric, said the United States should not cross a "red line"
by attacking Syria.
Assad ally Russia, which has suggested rebels may have been
behind the chemical attack, said it would be a "tragic mistake"
to jump to conclusions over who was responsible.
Two and a half years since the start of a war that has
already killed more than 100,000 people, the United States and
its allies have yet to take direct action, despite long ago
saying Assad must be removed from power.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)