* Air raid after overnight fighting near Safira
* Al Qaeda-linked rebels hold town close to chemical site
* Pro-Assad forces capture two suburbs south of Damascus
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Oct 11 Syrian air force warplanes
bombarded rebel-held targets close to a major chemical weapons
facility on Friday in fighting that highlights the perils facing
an international mission to eliminate President Bashar
al-Assad's chemical arsenal.
The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons
(OPCW), which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, is
due to visit 20 sites across Syria to verify the destruction of
1,000 tonnes of chemical agents and precursors.
The mission in the midst of a civil war that has killed more
than 100,000 people is an unprecedented challenge for the OPCW,
whose members came under fire near Damascus in August.
The OPCW experts have visited three undisclosed sites in
their first week of operation and say that Syrian authorities
have been cooperating. But they will face great challenges
reaching locations in rebel-held or disputed territory.
The air raids struck the town of Safira, on the edge of a
sprawling military complex believed to hold chemical weapons
production facilities, after overnight clashes between rebel
fighters and Assad forces in a nearby village, activists said.
The army has fought hard to retain control of the Safira
military complex and is now trying to recapture the town from
rebel brigades including the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and
Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant.
Unless they succeed in pushing those fighters back, any
attempt by the OPCW experts to visit Safira would be risky.
"Right now it would be impossible with the clashes and the
air strikes, especially as there is a strong presence of the
Islamic State and the Nusra Front, who don't believe in anything
called the international community," said Rami Abdulrahman of
the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
OPCW head Ahmet Uzumcu appealed on Wednesday for temporary
ceasefires to allow the mission to operate safely in conflict
areas, but Abdulrahman said the Nusra Front and Islamic State
fighters would not respect calls for a halt in hostilities.
REBEL RESPONSIBILITIES
A statement issued by the OPCW and United Nations on Friday
said the mission has made "good progress" verifying information
submitted by Syria and that material destroyed so far included
munitions and chemical weapons production equipment.
A Western diplomat in the Middle East who is following the
process said the cooperation shown by authorities would need to
be reciprocated by rebels in the form of unhindered access to
sites in conflict zones and complete safety for their work.
"There are clear signs from the joint team in Syria that the
government is delivering on its responsibilities," he said.
"However divided the opposition might be it would look very bad
if the government were seen to cooperate fully while inspections
were held up because of problems with the opposition."
None of the actual chemical agents has yet been destroyed
and the United States has suggested that the OPCW use a
U.S.-made mobile destruction unit to carry out the work, which
is seen as preferable to shipping the chemical agents out of
Syria because it is illegal for most countries to import them.
Syria agreed to eliminate its chemical stockpile after the
United States threatened air strikes in response to sarin gas
attacks which killed hundreds of people in Damascus six weeks
ago. Washington blamed Assad's forces for the incident, but
Syrian authorities said rebels were behind it.
While the international spotlight has focused on the
elimination of those weapons, fighting has raged on with
conventional arms.
Syrian army troops and Shi'ite militia fighters loyal to
Assad captured two southern suburbs of Damascus on Friday,
killing at least 70 people, opposition activists
said.
The capture of the two districts, located between two major
roads heading south towards Jordan, strengthens Assad's hold on
major supply lines and puts pressure on rebel brigades under
siege for months in suburbs east and southwest of the city.
Buoyed by opposition divisions and the receding prospect of
U.S. military strikes, Assad has tried to tighten his grip on
the country's centre, the Mediterranean coast and the capital -
a major area of operations for his foreign Shi'ite allies.
In the suburb of Saqba, east of Damascus, activists said six
people were killed by artillery or mortar fire which struck as
they were leaving a mosque after the main weekly Muslim prayers.
Both sides of Syria's conflict have been accused of war
crimes. Human Rights Watch said on Friday the killing of 190
civilians by rebels in Latakia province two months ago amounted
to evidence of crimes against humanity.
HRW said many of the dead had been executed by militant
groups, some linked to al Qaeda, who overran army positions at
dawn on Aug. 4 and then moved into 10 villages nearby where
members of Assad's Alawite sect lived.
(Additional reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis in Amman, editing
by Peter Millership)