(Adds White House comment, paragraphs 21-22)
* After setbacks, Qaeda fighters push rebels back near Raqqa
* Rebels weakened by infighting, Assad gains ahead of Geneva
2
* Assad's forces surround and kill 45 rebels in Homs city
By Dominic Evans
BEIRUT, Jan 10 Al Qaeda-linked jihadists struck
back against rival rebels in eastern and northern Syria on
Friday after a week of internecine fighting among opponents of
President Bashar al-Assad in which 500 people have been killed,
a monitoring group said.
With less than two weeks to go before what is hoped will be
the first peace talks between the opposition and Assad's
government, disparate opposition groups met for the first time
in the Spanish city of Cordoba. They agreed to work together but
did not agree who, if any of them, should attend the peace
talks.
Nearly three years into a conflict that has driven a quarter
of Syrians from their homes and killed more than 130,000 people,
the opposition to Assad is fragmenting.
In rebel-held areas, other groups have turned against the al
Qaeda-linked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, which aims to
construct an Islamist caliphate straddling the border separating
Syria and Iraq.
In a coordinated offensive, rival armed groups have seized
several ISIL strongholds in Aleppo, on the border with Turkey,
and further east in Raqqa, the only city fully under control of
Assad's foes.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said ISIL fighters
pushed back the rival rebels on the eastern approaches of Raqqa
on Friday. They also killed 20 fighters in the town of al-Bab,
northeast of Aleppo, the UK-based monitoring group said.
Prospects for progress at the peace talks in Switzerland
appear dim. Assad, buttressed by recent military gains and the
worst rebel infighting since the civil war began, has ruled out
demands from the weakened opposition that he stand aside.
Most rebels are opposed to the negotiations, known as Geneva
2, and the main opposition group in exile, the National
Coalition, has delayed a final decision on whether to attend the
talks until just days before their Jan. 22 start date.
Members of the Coalition met for the first time on Friday
with members of the Damascus-based opposition tolerated by
Assad. Islamist rebel figures were also present at the meeting
in Cordoba, part of an effort by Western backers to unify the
opposition ahead of the Geneva talks.
The various groups agreed to set up a committee to
coordinate Assad's opponents but did not reach conclusions about
whether to attend the peace talks. Their final communique
repeated the demand Assad be excluded from any transition. Major
Islamist and internal opposition groups did not attend.
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Thursday he
was not sure the conference would take place. Syria's Muslim
Brotherhood said conditions were not right to hold it because
international powers had not done enough to ensure its success.
In a statement on Friday, the Brotherhood, which has members
in the coalition, set out conditions for attending including
release of detainees, opening humanitarian corridors to besieged
areas and the withdrawal from Syria of Iranian, Iraqi and
Lebanese Hezbollah fighters who back Assad.
Opposition figures from another coalition group, the Syrian
National Council, have already said they will shun Geneva
because world powers have not done enough to force Assad out.
With time running out until the talks, Western and Arab
countries that oppose Assad will meet on Sunday in Paris. U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry will hold talks with Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, according to Russia's
Interfax news agency.
Moscow has emerged as Assad's main international backer.
Badr Jamous, secretary-general of the National Coalition,
suggested that the opposition's position on the peace talks
depends on Moscow: "We don't need Geneva 2 if Russia thinks
Assad is going to remain in power," Jamous told Reuters.
Syria's conflict started with mostly peaceful protests in
March 2011 against the president but turned into an armed
insurgency and then civil war after Assad's security forces
cracked down forcefully on demonstrators.
DOZENS KILLED IN HOMS
The United Nations has said the talks should implement an
international accord reached in Geneva 18 months ago that called
for the establishment of a transitional body.
Assad's supporters and opponents disagree over whether that
means Assad must leave power. Information Minister Omran Zoabi
said on Tuesday that Syrians wanted Assad to stand for
re-election later this year, the strongest indication yet that
he intends to extend his rule.
Damascus says the talks should focus on combating
terrorists, the label it gives to anti-Assad fighters.
The Syrian leader faces little pressure to make concessions
after a year of military and diplomatic gains that saw him
recover rebel-held territory in the centre of the country and
Washington abandon a threat to launch military strikes.
The White House said on Friday that it was still reviewing
how to resume shipments of non-lethal aid to moderate rebel
groups, which was suspended after an incident last month in
which Islamist fighters seized supplies from a warehouse.
"This has nothing to do with our support for the moderate
military opposition, but rather the security of our assistance,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing in
Washington, adding that the United States has resumed non-lethal
aid to "civilian actors" in northern Syria.
In the latest fighting, forces loyal to Assad killed dozens
of rebel fighters who tried to break an army siege of the
central city of Homs.
Thirty-seven rebels were killed by the army, the state
controlled SANA news agency said, without giving a figure for
losses among Assad's forces. The Observatory said at least 45
rebels were surrounded and killed as they left the old city of
Homs late on Wednesday and early Thursday.
Assad's forces have surrounded rebels for more than a year
in Homs. They have also pushed back rebel forces from nearby
rural areas that had formed part of their supply lines.
Opposition fighters outside Homs protested against their own
leaders in anger over the killings, a video uploaded by
activists showed. Fighters in the countryside said they might
have prevented the deaths if their leaders had let them attack
the city, and accused commanders of taking funds from foreign
allies without running an effective campaign.
"These people who died, who is to blame? We are! They say
Homs is under siege, that there's no way to Homs. That's not
true. There is a way from the north," one rebel shouted. "The
whole campaign they launched here (in the countryside) is just
so they can collect money."
(Additional reporting by Oliver Holmes in Cordoba, Spain,
Gabriela Baczysnka in Moscow, Dasha Afanasieva in Istanbul,
Erika Solomon in Beirut and Roberta Rampton in Washington;
Editing by Peter Graff and Andrew Hay)