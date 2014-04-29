* Activists accuse Assad's forces of chlorine gas attacks
* Chlorine not included in chemical stockpile destruction
* Dozens killed in bombings after Assad's election
nomination
By Thomas Escritt and Mariam Karouny
AMSTERDAM/BEIRUT, April 29 The global chemical
weapons watchdog overseeing the destruction of Syria's toxic
stockpile will send a fact-finding mission to Syria to
investigate allegations by rebels and activists of chlorine gas
attacks, the organisation said on Tuesday.
The Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical
Weapons (OPCW) said President Bashar al-Assad's government had
agreed to accept the mission and had promised to provide
security in areas under its control.
"The mission will carry out its work in the most challenging
circumstances," the OPCW said, referring to the three-year-old
conflict between Assad's forces and rebels. It gave no exact
date for the mission but said it would take place soon.
Accusations by rebels and Syrian activist of at least three
separate chlorine gas attacks by Assad's forces in the last
month have exposed the limits of a deal which Assad agreed last
year for the destruction of his chemical arsenal.
The accord followed a sarin gas attack on rebel-held
outskirts of Damascus last August in which hundreds of people
were killed. Washington and its allies blamed Assad's forces for
the attack, but Damascus authorities said rebels carried it out
to try to force Western military intervention.
Damascus has now shipped out or destroyed 92 percent of the
chemicals it pledged to eliminate. However chlorine, which also
has many industrial uses, was never included in the list
submitted to the OPCW.
Videos released by activists of chlorine gas cannisters they
said were dropped in barrel bombs from Syrian military
helicopters could not be verified by Reuters but analysts say
the pattern of attacks suggest a coordinated campaign with
growing evidence of government responsibility.
The U.S. State Department said last week that if Syrian
authorities used chlorine gas with the intent to kill or harm
this would violate the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC), which
it joined as part of last year's agreement.
In addition to the possible chlorine use, diplomats say
Western powers believe Syria may have not have declared all of
its chemical stockpiles - an accusation which Syria has
denied.
One Western diplomat said a separate OPCW mission arrived in
Syria last week to discuss discrepancies between Syria's
original declaration and the quantities which have been shipped
out so far.
BOMBINGS FOLLOW ASSAD'S NOMINATION
Last year's chemical deal helped avert the threat of U.S.
air strikes against Assad's forces. Since then the 48-year-old
president has consolidated his control around Damascus and
central Syria and now appears determined to match those military
advances with political gains.
On Monday he declared he will run in a June 3 election -
dismissed in advance by his opponents as a charade - which is
widely expected to deliver him a third term in office.
Ten other hopefuls have also put their names forward, but
Syria's election law requires candidates to have lived in Syria
for 10 years and to win the endorsement of 35 members of the
pro-Assad parliament, ruling out members of Syria's opposition
in exile or any other dissenting voices.
A day after Assad's formal nomination, more than 50 people
were killed in car bombs and mortar attacks targeting
government-controlled areas of Damascus and Homs.
In Homs, at least 37 people including children were killed
by two car bombs near a busy roundabout in Zahraa, a
neighbourhood where the population is mainly from Assad's
Alawite minority, an offshoot of Shi'ite Islam.
A local security source put the death toll at 42.
In central Damascus, two mortar shells struck an education
complex in the mainly Shi'ite district of Shaghour, killing at
least 14 people and wounding dozens.
(Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Angus MacSwan)