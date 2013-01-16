METALS-Copper hits two-month low as Fed hike talk hurts metals
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
BEIRUT Jan 16 At least 24 people were killed, most of them government forces, in three coordinated car bombs in Syria's Idlib province, a violence monitor said on Wednesday, a day after explosions killed more than 87 people in Aleppo University.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group with a network of sources in Syria, said one of the car bombs targeted government vehicles near a building used by one of President Bashar al-Assad's domestic security agencies.
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices)
* Fund could grow further over time - CIBC CEO (Adds comments from CIBC CEO)
SAO PAULO, March 9 Latin American currencies weakened on Thursday on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will increase rates next week, dampening the allure of high-yielding emerging market assets. Those expectations have steadily continued in recent weeks following stronger-than-expected U.S. economic figures and comments by key Fed policymakers. All of the more than 100 economist polled by Reuters expect the U.S. central bank to tighten next week, with two more hikes lik