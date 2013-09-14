ISTANBUL, Sept 14 The head of the opposition
Syrian Supreme Military Council said on Saturday a U.S.-Russian
agreement to eliminate Syria's chemical weapons was a blow to
the two-and-a-half-year uprising to remove President Bashar
al-Assad from power.
General Selim Idris said the deal would allow Assad to
escape being held accountable for killing hundreds of civilians
in a poison gas attack on Damascus on Aug. 21. Assad has denied
responsibility for the attack.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov announced the agreement on removing
Syria's chemical weapons on Saturday after nearly three days of
talks in Geneva.
Idris said Assad's forces had started moving some of their
chemical weapons to Lebanon and Iraq in the last few days to
evade a possible U.N. inspection. The assertion could not be
immediately verified.
"We have told our friends that the regime has begun moving a
part of its chemical weapons arsenal to Lebanon and Iraq. We
told them do not be fooled," Idris told reporters in Istanbul.
"All of this initiative does not interest us. Russia is a
partner with the regime in killing the Syrian people. A crime
against humanity has been committed and there is not any mention
of accountability."
Asked if rebel brigades would facilitate the work of any
United Nations weapons inspectors, Idris said: "This is very
complicated ... If investigators come, we will facilitate the
mission. In the regions under our control there are no chemical
weapons. I don't know if this will just mean that investigators
will pass through the regions that are under rebel control. We
are ready."
But another military council official, Qassim Saadeddine,
said: "Let the Kerry-Lavrov plan go to hell. We reject it and we
will not protect the inspectors or let them enter Syria."