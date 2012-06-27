(Adds details, background)

BEIRUT, June 27 Gunmen stormed the headquarters of a pro-government Syrian TV news channel on Wednesday morning, planted explosives and killed three employees, state media said.

"The terrorists planted explosive devices in the headquarters of al-Ikhbariya following their ransacking of the satellite channel studios, including the newsroom which was entirely destroyed," the state media said.

"Three colleagues were killed as a result of the brutal terrorist attack," it added, without giving details.

The Syrian press is tightly regulated by the Ministry of Information. Although Ikhbariya is privately owned, opponents of President Bashar al-Assad say it is a government mouthpiece.

During the 16-month-old pro-democracy revolt against the Assad family's four-decade rule, Ikhbariya has been pushing to counter what it says is a campaign of misinformation by western and Arab satellite channels on the uprising, which it describes as a foreign-backed terrorist conspiracy.

Ikhbariya resumed broacasting shortly after the attack. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes, editing by Tim Pearce)