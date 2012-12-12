BEIRUT Dec 12 Syrian forces have dropped
incendiary bombs on populated areas, Human Rights Watch said on
Wednesday, calling on the authorities to stop using a weapon
that causes "especially cruel human suffering".
Most of the weapons found appeared to be two kinds of Soviet
models, one of which releases 48 incendiary submunitions over an
area the size of a football field, it said.
Incendiary weapons contain flammable materials such as
napalm, thermite or white phosphorous, which can set fire to
buildings or cause severe burns and respiratory damage.
"These weapons cause especially cruel civilian suffering and
extensive property destruction when used in populated areas,"
said Steve Goose, director of the arms division of the New
York-based rights group.
"Syria should stop using incendiary weapons in
acknowledgment of the devastating harm these weapons cause."
The group said it based its findings on interviews with
witnesses and by analysing videos uploaded by activists. It
concluded that at least four areas had been hit by such bombs -
two towns near the capital Damascus, one in the northern
province of Idlib and a town in central Homs province. HRW is
still investigating use of the weapons in other areas.
The injury caused by incendiary bombs is compounded in hard
hit areas in Syria, where infrastructure has been destroyed by
clashes in its 20-month-old revolt and hospitals in rebel-held
areas have been badly by army shelling.
"The burns are difficult to treat, especially in conflict
areas lacking adequate medical facilities, and the treatment
itself can be excruciating," the HRW report said. "Permanent
scarring and disfigurement can lead to social ostracism."
The bombs used by Syrian government forces mostly contained
thermite, HRW said, citing independent arms analyst Nic
Jenzen-Jones.
"Thermite is used only for its incendiary effect and not for
marking, obscuring, illumination or other purposes," HRW said.
Activist accounts described bombs dropped from Russian MiG
fighter jets, exploding in mid-air before releasing fireballs
over a wider area.
Syria has not signed the 1980 Convention on Conventional
Weapons which includes restrictions on the use of incendiary
weapons in areas with large civilian populations.
HRW said it did not know the size of Syria's incendiary
weapon stockpile which it believed was supplied by the former
Soviet Union.
Incendiary weapons are not chemical arms, which Western
powers have warned Syrian authorities not to use in their fight
against rebels seeking to oust President Bashar al-Assad.
Western officials cited U.S. intelligence they say showed
Syria might be preparing to use poisonous gas, but Washington
later said the movement of weapons appeared to have halted.
Damascus says it would never use chemical weapons against
its own people and that the reports aimed to whip up support for
international intervention. Washington has said the use of
chemical weapons would cross a "red line".