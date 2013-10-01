UPDATE 2-Development costs to keep Merck KGaA profit flat this year
* Drug seen as dictating future of pharma business (Adds study adjustment, shares)
BEIRUT Oct 1 U.N. experts charged with starting the process of verifying and eliminating chemical weapons arrived in Syria on Tuesday for the mission endorsed by the U.N. Security Council.
A convoy of about 20 United Nations vehicles carrying the experts, equipment and security personnel crossed the border from Lebanon shortly after 1130 GMT, a Reuters television cameraman said. (Reporting By Stephen Kalin; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Drug seen as dictating future of pharma business (Adds study adjustment, shares)
KIEV, March 9 Ukrainian coal producer DTEK Energy said on Thursday it had idled its largest mines in territory controlled by pro-Russian separatists due to a blockade on rail traffic on the Ukrainian side of the eastern front line.
PARIS, March 9 Swiss-French cement maker LafargeHolcim should think twice about supplying cement for the wall U.S. President Donald Trump plans to build on the border with Mexico, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Thursday.