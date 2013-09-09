WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Fourteen more countries have signed on to a statement condemning Syria for the Aug. 21 chemical weapons attack, and calling for a strong international response to hold the Syrian government accountable, the White House said on Monday.

The additional countries brought the total number backing the statement to 25, as the United States tries to marshal international support for military strikes against Syria. The new countries include the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David Brunnstrom)