WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Fourteen more countries have
signed on to a statement condemning Syria for the Aug. 21
chemical weapons attack, and calling for a strong international
response to hold the Syrian government accountable, the White
House said on Monday.
The additional countries brought the total number backing
the statement to 25, as the United States tries to marshal
international support for military strikes against Syria. The
new countries include the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, the
White House said.
